A 29-year-old man has been locked up for 15 years after trying to manufacture a sub-machine gun using a 3D printer, following a thorough probe by Counter Terrorism Policing London.

3D Printer Caught Making Gun Parts

Robert Adamski, a Polish national living in Lea Bridge Road, E10, was arrested when officers stormed his flat and found a 3D printer mid-way through creating a vital component of an FGC-9 Mk2 firearm – a deadly 9mm semi-automatic rifle.

His home also held multiple firearm parts, including a magazine capable of holding 25 rounds. His credit card history revealed a purchase of the 3D printer just a month earlier, in June 2024.

Extreme Right-Wing Links and Terror Files Found

Adamski wasn’t just building illegal weapons – police discovered he had cached extremist right-wing material and was an admin of a Telegram group where he shared terrorist documents. Phone analysis exposed his dissemination of terror-related content online.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “This sentence sends a strong message about the dangers and illegality of attempting to produce firearms with 3D printers. “Thanks to swift police action, Adamski was stopped before he could complete a working gun. “While he possessed extreme materials, there’s no evidence he planned to target specific groups or the public. But this case proves trying to create or own 3D-printed firearms without intent to cause harm still leads to serious consequences.”

Trial and Conviction

After his arrest in Walthamstow on 11 July 2024, Adamski was charged with terrorism and firearms offences on 17 July. A two-week trial at Woolwich Crown Court found him guilty of:

Possession of a document for terrorist purposes

Four counts of dissemination of terrorist publications

Two counts of possessing prohibited firearms (he pleaded guilty to these)

On 27 January, the Old Bailey sentenced him to 15 years behind bars plus two years on licence.

Concerned? Report Suspicious Activity

If you spot anything suspicious or unsettling, report it immediately. Visit www.gov.uk/ACT or call 999 in an emergency.