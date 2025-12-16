Gunfire Erupts at JFK Airport: Off-Duty Customs Officer Shoots at Mercedes Driver

Chaos hit JFK Airport early Tuesday as an off-duty customs officer opened fire on a driver in a shocking road rage incident. Shots rang out just before 5:30 AM near Terminal 8, sparking panic among travellers and shutting down part of the busy Van Wyck Expressway.

Road Rage Turns Violent Near JFK’s Terminal 8

Port Authority police are probing the shooting on the southbound Van Wyck Expressway near Exit 8, right outside JFK Airport. One vehicle, a Mercedes, was hit by gunfire but, miraculously, no one was hurt.

The off-duty customs officer involved is currently being questioned by authorities as the investigation unfolds. Police have confirmed the incident stemmed from a road rage confrontation, but more details remain under wraps.

Traffic Chaos and Travel Disruptions

Southbound Van Wyck Expressway was closed, forcing drivers onto local roads surrounding JFK.

JFK Expressway remained open, allowing access to airport terminals.

Passengers were urged to use the AirTrain service to navigate the airport safely amid the disruption.

Travelers were advised to check flight statuses before heading to the airport.

Public Safety and Investigation

Despite the terrifying gunfire near a major international airport, no injuries were reported, thanks to the quick police response. Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the shooting and the extent of the confrontation.