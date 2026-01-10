Watch Live

CHRISTMAS EVE ATTACK Gunfire Rips Through Family Home

  Updated: 10:33
  10 January 2026
Serving Metropolitan Police Officer Charged with Sexual Assault

A woman in her 20s was left fighting for her life after being shot multiple times in a shocking Christmas Eve attack in east London.

Two men fired seven shots into a house on Cronin Street between 10.30pm and 11pm on December 24, the Met Police confirmed. The young woman was struck several times and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She spent Christmas in critical care and still remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Child Present but Unharmed

Miraculously, a child inside the property escaped without injury. The terrifying shooting happened while the family was at home, leaving the community shaken.

Police Hunt Dark-Clad Gunmen

Scotland Yard are urgently appealing for witnesses. The two suspects, both dressed in dark clothing, fled on foot towards Commercial Way. One wore a grey hoodie and is believed to have carried the firearm. The other wore a dark hoodie.

Detective Inspector Jordan Gardner, leading the inquiry, said: “This was a shocking act of violence, carried out at a family home where a young child was present. It is vital we identify those responsible and ensure justice for the victim.

“We know there will be people who saw or heard something that could help us. Even if the information seems minor, please come forward.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Cronin Street, Commercial Way or Moody Road between 9:45pm and 11:45pm on the evening of Wednesday, December 24.”

If you saw anything or have information, contact the Metropolitan Police immediately.

