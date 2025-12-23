Gunman Fails in Slough Betfred Robbery – Walks Out Empty-Handed

Thames Valley Police have issued CCTV images of a man linked to a botched armed robbery at a Slough betting shop. The suspect stormed in brandishing what he claimed was a gun – but left with no cash.

Armed Robbery Attempt Foiled at Betfred

Just after 9pm on Thursday, 18 December 2025, a masked man burst into Betfred on Parlaunt Road, threatening staff with a firearm. He demanded money but never made it behind the till.

Frustrated, the crook gave up and fled. Thankfully, no one was hurt during the tense incident. The victim, a man in his forties, escaped unscathed.

Police Launch Appeal for Information

Detective Constable Lily Ellis: “We urge anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV to get in touch. He may hold crucial information for our investigation.” “If it’s you, please come forward.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101 or report online quoting reference 43250642437.

Want to stay anonymous? Contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.