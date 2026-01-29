A 25-year-old man has been jailed for more than eight years over a terrifying street shooting in Bradford last April. Mohammed Kamal, from Girlington Road, pleaded guilty to section 18 wounding and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Life-Changing Injuries After Violent Altercation

The shocking incident unfolded on 19 April following a heated verbal dispute between several men on Oak Lane. A 22-year-old victim was left with life-changing injuries after Kamal opened fire.

Justice Served at Bradford Crown Court

Today, Kamal was handed an eight-year and two-month sentence at Bradford Crown Court for his role in the shooting.