In a surprising and unexpected announcement, the spokesman for Hamas’s military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, revealed that the group has released two American captives as a humanitarian gesture. The captives, a mother and her daughter, were set free in response to the ongoing mediation efforts by Qatar.

Abu Obaida, the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, delivered the news in a statement, expressing the group’s decision to release the American citizens due to humanitarian reasons. This unexpected act of goodwill aims to showcase to the American people and the world that the allegations made by President Biden and his administration are false and unfounded, according to Abu Obaida.

While the details surrounding the release of the mother and daughter remain undisclosed, it is clear that Qatar’s diplomatic efforts played a crucial role in securing their freedom. The Qatari government has long been involved in facilitating negotiations between Hamas and various international parties, often serving as a mediator during times of heightened conflict.