Hamas’s military wing Qassam Brigades Delay Second Batch of Hostages Amidst Accusations Against Israel

In a recent development, Hamas’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades, has announced the delay in the release of the second batch of hostages, citing alleged violations by Israel. The group claims that Israel has failed to adhere to the terms of the agreement for hostage releases, leading to the decision to postpone the release until certain conditions are met.

One of the key reasons behind the delay, according to the Qassam Brigades, is Israel’s alleged obstruction of aid lorries entering northern Gaza. The group has emphasised the importance of ensuring the arrival of these aid trucks as part of the agreement. However, the exact duration of the delay remains uncertain at this point.

Yesterday, 24 hostages were successfully freed, including 13 Israelis, 10 Thais, and one Filipino national. In return, 39 Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons.

Israel, on the other hand, denies any violation of the truce agreement and refutes the accusations made by Hamas’s military wing. The Israeli government maintains that it has upheld its commitment to the ceasefire and has not obstructed the agreed-upon aid deliveries.

However, a senior Hamas official has disclosed to the BBC that the delay in the handover of the hostages is a direct consequence of what they perceive as Israeli violations. According to the official, Israel has prevented the vast majority of agreed-upon aid trucks, with only three out of 100 being allowed into northern Gaza. This alleged obstruction of vital humanitarian assistance has further strained the relationship between the two parties.

Additionally, the Hamas official claims that Israel breached the ceasefire agreement by deploying drones over southern Gaza. Such actions have added to the grievances expressed by the Qassam Brigades and heightened tensions in the region.