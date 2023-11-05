Hamburg ‘Hostage Situation’ Ends After 18 Hours as Suspect Arrested

The 18-hour hostage situation that unfolded at Hamburg airport has come to an end with the arrest of the suspect and his daughter, according to police reports on Sunday. This incident forced the closure of northern Germany’s busiest airport, causing significant disruptions and concern.

Authorities managed to arrest the suspect without encountering any resistance, and the young child did not appear to be injured during the ordeal, as indicated in the police’s statement on the social media platform X.

The culmination of this tense situation saw the suspect and his 4-year-old daughter exit their vehicle, which had been parked beneath an aircraft, as confirmed by a police spokesperson. The announcement of the conclusion of the hostage situation came early Sunday afternoon on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The suspect got out of the car with his daughter. The man was arrested by the emergency services without resistance. The child appears to be unharmed,” the police statement reassured.

The closure of the airport on Saturday night impacted the travel plans of 286 flights, affecting approximately 34,500 passengers scheduled for Sunday. As of now, there has been no immediate announcement regarding the reopening of the airport.

Authorities mentioned that the child’s mother had been in contact with the father during the incident, although further details about the situation are yet to be disclosed.