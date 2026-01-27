Hamlet Road in Crystal Palace Sealed Off After Shooting
Chaos erupted on Hamlet Road, Crystal Palace, as police cordoned off a large stretch of the street following a shooting incident.
Shooting Shakes Crystal Palace
- Hamlet Road remained closed in both directions for hours on January 27.
- Police conducted extensive searches, including rifling through bins, as part of their investigation.
- Officers found a loose vehicle registration plate near the scene.
What We Know So Far
According to the Metropolitan Police, a man in his 20s was assaulted by three men carrying a firearm at a property on the road. Another man, also in his 20s, entered the flat and was then shot.
The attackers fled the scene in a car shortly after the shooting.
Victim’s Condition and Police Response
- The injured man suffered life-changing injuries.
- Forensic teams were present throughout the morning, gathering evidence.
- Police maintained the cordon while investigations continued.
Latest Updates
- Police have now lifted the road closure, reopening Hamlet Road.
- No further official comments have been released yet.
- Our live updates continue as the story develops.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.19pm last night (26 January) to reports of a shooting in Hamlet Road, SE19.
“We sent ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.
“The first paramedic arrived in around five minutes.
“We treated one patient at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre.”