Hamlet Road in Crystal Palace Sealed Off After Shooting

Chaos erupted on Hamlet Road, Crystal Palace, as police cordoned off a large stretch of the street following a shooting incident.

Shooting Shakes Crystal Palace

Hamlet Road remained closed in both directions for hours on January 27.

Police conducted extensive searches, including rifling through bins, as part of their investigation.

Officers found a loose vehicle registration plate near the scene.

What We Know So Far

According to the Metropolitan Police, a man in his 20s was assaulted by three men carrying a firearm at a property on the road. Another man, also in his 20s, entered the flat and was then shot.

The attackers fled the scene in a car shortly after the shooting.

Victim’s Condition and Police Response

The injured man suffered life-changing injuries.

Forensic teams were present throughout the morning, gathering evidence.

Police maintained the cordon while investigations continued.

Latest Updates

Police have now lifted the road closure, reopening Hamlet Road.

No further official comments have been released yet.

Our live updates continue as the story develops.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.19pm last night (26 January) to reports of a shooting in Hamlet Road, SE19.

“We sent ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“The first paramedic arrived in around five minutes.

“We treated one patient at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre.”