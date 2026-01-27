Watch Live

Hamlet Road in Crystal Palace Sealed Off After Shooting

  Updated: 15:47
  27 January 2026

Chaos erupted on Hamlet Road, Crystal Palace, as police cordoned off a large stretch of the street following a shooting incident.

 

Shooting Shakes Crystal Palace

  • Hamlet Road remained closed in both directions for hours on January 27.
  • Police conducted extensive searches, including rifling through bins, as part of their investigation.
  • Officers found a loose vehicle registration plate near the scene.

What We Know So Far

According to the Metropolitan Police, a man in his 20s was assaulted by three men carrying a firearm at a property on the road. Another man, also in his 20s, entered the flat and was then shot.

The attackers fled the scene in a car shortly after the shooting.

 

Victim’s Condition and Police Response

  • The injured man suffered life-changing injuries.
  • Forensic teams were present throughout the morning, gathering evidence.
  • Police maintained the cordon while investigations continued.

Latest Updates

  • Police have now lifted the road closure, reopening Hamlet Road.
  • No further official comments have been released yet.
  • Our live updates continue as the story develops.

 

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.19pm last night (26 January) to reports of a shooting in Hamlet Road, SE19.

“We sent ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“The first paramedic arrived in around five minutes.

“We treated one patient at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre.”

