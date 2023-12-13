Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire Engine Involved in Traffic Collision in Southampton

In an unexpected turn of events, a Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service fire engine was involved in a road traffic accident today on The Avenue in Southampton. The incident, which notably did not involve any other vehicles, fortunately resulted in no injuries.

The accident occurred under circumstances that are yet to be fully disclosed. The fire engine, part of the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service, was responding to an emergency call when the incident happened.

Authorities have confirmed that, thankfully, no one was injured in the accident, neither any firefighters aboard the engine nor any pedestrians or other road users. The fire engine itself sustained damage, the extent of which is currently being assessed.

The Southampton Police were quick to respond to the scene to manage the ensuing traffic build-up. The Avenue, a major thoroughfare in Southampton, experienced significant traffic disruption following the accident. Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes as emergency services worked to clear the scene and restore normal traffic flow.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, with initial reports suggesting no foul play. The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service has assured the public that a thorough review will be conducted to understand the circumstances leading up to the accident and to implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.