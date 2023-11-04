Hampshire Police Discover Body in Search for Missing Portsmouth Man Marc Richardson

Hampshire police have provided an update on their search for missing Portsmouth resident Marc Richardson, who disappeared on Tuesday, October 31st. Sadly, officers have discovered a body in the course of their investigation.

On Friday, November 3rd, at approximately 3 pm, authorities recovered a body from the water near Selsey, West Sussex. While formal identification has not yet taken place, Marc Richardson’s next of kin have been informed of the discovery.

A police spokesperson stated, “The death is being treated as non-suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Marc Richardson, 51, was last seen in the Portsmouth area on October 31st, and the police were in phone contact with him on Thursday, November 2nd. However, there has been no communication from him since that time.

His vehicle, a white 3 Series BMW, was located in Bransbury Car Park in Southsea.

This development marks a sombre turn in the search for Marc Richardson, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and the subsequent discovery of the body will continue as authorities work to provide answers and closure to the Richardson family.