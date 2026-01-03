Watch Live

BRING HER HOME Hampshire Police Hunt for Missing New Milton Woman, 44

  • Updated: 19:17
  • , 3 January 2026
Hampshire Police Hunt for Missing New Milton Woman, 44

Hampshire police are urgently searching for Sarah Howard, 44, who vanished this afternoon in New Milton.

Last Seen Leaving Home Just Before 3pm

Sarah was spotted leaving her house shortly before 3pm today. She’s described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, with a medium build and long brown hair. At the time, she wore a black hoodie and tracksuit bottoms.

Known to Frequent Nearby Areas

Officers say Sarah often visits Barton-on-Sea and Christchurch. Anyone in these areas or beyond who has seen her is urged to come forward.

If You Spot Sarah, Call 999 Immediately

Police are appealing for anyone with information on Sarah’s whereabouts to get in touch immediately. Please quote reference 44260003318 when contacting the authorities.

Keep your eyes peeled and help bring Sarah home safely.

