Hampstead Barista Fired After ‘Swastika’ Froth on Jewish Customer’s Coffee

Father of Two Praises Manager’s Quick Action Over Alleged Hate Incident

A trainee barista at Hampstead’s Coffee Cup has been sacked after cocoa froth on a Jewish customer’s cappuccino appeared in the shape of a swastika.

Customer Spotlights Offensive Design, Manager Acts Fast

The 45-year-old father of two from North London, who wishes to remain anonymous, took his family out for breakfast to the well-known Coffee Cup café on Hampstead street/" title="High Street" rel="nofollow">High Street. His wife ordered a cappuccino, but when it arrived, he immediately noticed something alarming.

“When it landed, I said, ‘Surely that’s a swastika?’ I didn’t want to cause a scene but called the manager over and told him: ‘We’re Jewish, and this symbol isn’t okay.’ He was mortified.”

The manager, Bekim Haradini, took swift action. He photographed the coffee, confronted the 19-year-old trainee barista, and immediately fired him.

Manager Insists No Intent, But Zero Tolerance for Hate

Haradini told Jewish News: “The barista said he didn’t even know what a swastika was. He claimed he was just trying to make a swirl.”

Despite believing the act was unintentional, the manager said it was unacceptable. “He started to cry and was shaking when I fired him. I got upset too — I just couldn’t stand it.”

Jewish News reviewed CCTV footage and saw no clear evidence the pattern was deliberately formed. Still, the manager was clear he wanted to send a strong message.

Customer Forgives but Remains Vigilant

The father of two said he didn’t need the barista to be fired — just to acknowledge the gravity of the act.

“If there was intent, I’m glad he’s gone. If not, it’s a harsh lesson for the kid. Symbols like that carry weight whether we like it or not.”

He also praised the Coffee Cup’s management for their prompt and serious response, adding:

“I wouldn’t hesitate to go back. I don’t think there’s a problem with antisemitism here.”

The Coffee Cup, a staple of Hampstead since 1954, has taken a firm stand with a zero tolerance policy toward hate, proving swift action can quell tensions and maintain trust in the community.