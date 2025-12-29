Hanningfield Reservoir: Small Aircraft Crashes Into Water

Emergency Teams Tackle Serious Incident

Emergency services remain on high alert at Hanningfield Reservoir, Chelmsford, after a small aircraft crashed into the water just after 2pm on Sunday, 28 December.

Police were called to reports of the aircraft entering the reservoir and are now working alongside multiple agencies at the scene. The operation is ongoing, and locals are urged to steer clear of the area for their own safety.

Investigation Underway

Chief Superintendent Waheed Khan said:

“We are still in the early stages of our investigation and are working closely with the Air Accident Investigation Branch to establish what has happened.”

An official probe has been launched to get to the bottom of the incident. Authorities are piecing together what led to the crash.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Police are calling on the public for help. If you have any information, CCTV footage, dashcam videos, or other evidence relating to the crash, officers want to hear from you.

Report any details through the Essex Police website. Make sure to quote incident number 552 of 28 December to speed up the process.