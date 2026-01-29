Watch Live

MULTIPLE CHARGES Harlow Man Charged with Shocking Threats and Assault

A 38-year-old man from Harlow has been slapped with serious charges, including threats to kill, assault, and child abuse offences.

Omar Abdillahi Faces Multiple Charges

Omar Abdillahi, of Mark Hall Moors, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court accused of the following:

  • Assaulting a woman by beating her on January 17, 2026
  • Making a threat to kill, intending to cause fear to another person on the same day
  • Wilfully assaulting, neglecting or ill-treating a child under his responsibility, causing likely suffering or harm

Court Date Set, Abdillahi Remanded in Custody

Abdillahi’s next hearing is booked for February 16 at Chelmsford Crown Court. He remains in custody ahead of the trial.

