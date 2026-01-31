Watch Live

DNA LINKS Harrogate Brothers Jailed Over Illegal Gun and Sword Stash

  • Updated: 03:08
  • , 31 January 2026

Two brothers have been locked up after police found an illegal firearm and a deadly ‘Samurai’-style sword in a Harrogate home.

Police Raid Uncovers Arsenal and Drugs

North Yorkshire Police swooped on an address in Harrogate on 11 October 2024. During the search, officers discovered a handgun, a Samurai-style sword, and live and spent ammunition stashed around an outbuilding. A bag of cannabis was also seized.

The gun, originally a blank-firing weapon, had been modified into an illegal firearm.

DNA Links Brothers to Illegal Weapons

Forensic tests revealed two sets of DNA on the firearm, pointing directly to brothers Charlie and Robbie Nelson.

  • Charlie Roy Nelson, 31, was arrested at the property. He faced charges including possession of a firearm, ammunition, an offensive weapon, and Class B drugs.
  • Robbie Nelson, 27, was already behind bars when the raid happened but was charged with possession of a firearm.

Both Brothers Sentenced to Five Years

Charlie pleaded guilty and received a five-year sentence at York Crown Court on 3 February 2025.

Robbie also admitted guilt and was jailed for five years at the same court on 30 January 2026.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 10.36.31
TERROR TAG UK Balks at Banning Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Despite EU Terror Tag
557669400_1262987779203023_8568513464567289820_n
LIFEBOAT BOOST Hastings RNLI Lifeboat Station Draws Record Crowds in 2025
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 10.05.51
CALLS FOR RELEASE 5-Year-Old Held in US Detention Sick and Depressed, Say Lawmakers
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 04.33.19
UNPROVKED ATTACK Bully Biker Jailed for Slapping Nine-Year-Old Girl

Must READ

BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on Pregnant Girlfriend, Unborn Baby Dies
MAJOR BLOW Hatfield Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed for Over Three Years
DRUG DEALER JAILED Fugitive Jack Day Jailed After Dramatic Police Hunt
DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Caught Red-Handed in Street Stop
DEADLY DISTURBANCE Man Found Guilty of Brian Gough’s Murder in Glasgow
DRUGS RAID Police Swarm Pub in Belvedere Mystery Raid
RECKLESS DRIVER Dangerous Driver Jailed After Crash Leaves Three Seriously Injured
TWISTED MOTIVE Trio found guilty over savage killing after 21st birthday party fight
SHOPLIFTING SPREE Notorious Thief Locked Up for £1,000 Shoplifting Spree
SMASH AND GRAB Man Busted After Swindon Town Centre Burglaries

More For You

BEHIND BARS Big Haul Burglars Behind Bars After £347k Plant Theft Bust
TRAGIC FIND Mystery Death in Exeter City Centre
IN THE CLEAR Man Cleared After Fatal Torquay Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
MAJOR PLAYERS EncroChat Drug Dealers Jailed for 75 Years Over Military-Grade Weapons Plot

More From UK News in Pictures

STI FEARS Goldsmiths Student Jailed for Life After Stabbing Girlfriend Over STI Fears
TUNNEL SMASH Tributes pour in for devoted mum killed in horror A55 tunnel crash
TRAGIC END Gravesend Girl, 9, Drowns After Slipping into Thames at Jetty
BRUTAL RAMPAGE Man Jailed for Life Over Aidan Chapman’s Christmas Day Murder
ROAMING FREE Prison Escape Shock: Convict Vanishes from HMP Springhill
HAND IT IN Kent Police supporting national firearms amnesty
Littlehampton Man Acquitted of Sexual Assault Following Trial at Portsmouth Crown Court
PEDOPHILE Gosport Man Jailed for Shocking Child Sex Offences
SERIAL OFFENDER Gravesend Burglar Busted After Blazing Break-In Spree
TRIO CHARGED Three Men Charged Over Brutal Assault on Elderly Men at Wolverhampton Station
JAILED FOR LIFE Life Sentence for Asylum Seeker Who Brutally Murdered Hotel Worker
FACING TRIAL Albanian Man Faces Trial Over Death of Beloved Great-Grandad in Gillingham Crash
DAYLIGHT MURDER Four Men Jailed Over Brutal Moreton Shooting
NICKED Two Men Nabbed Over Massive Fly-Tipping Scandal in Oxfordshire
MAN ON THE RUN Man in 20s Fighting for Life After West Hampstead Stabbing – Killer Still at Large
MANHUNT Armed Burglary Shakes Ramsgate Business Park
PEER PRESSURE Woman Jailed for Sneaking £10 Worth of Drugs Into Bridgend Prison

More From UKNIP

BRING HIM HOME Have You Seen Missing Teen Kane?
ABBEY WOOD ATTACK Shock on Elizabeth Line: Detective’s Hunt for Sexual Assault Suspect
MAJOR LEGAL WIN Egyptian Flees to UK After Running Over Cop, Wins Asylum Appeal
TRAIN HORROR Birmingham Man Avoids Jail After Sexual Assault on Coventry Train
error: Content is protected !!