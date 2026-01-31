Two brothers have been locked up after police found an illegal firearm and a deadly ‘Samurai’-style sword in a Harrogate home.

Police Raid Uncovers Arsenal and Drugs

North Yorkshire Police swooped on an address in Harrogate on 11 October 2024. During the search, officers discovered a handgun, a Samurai-style sword, and live and spent ammunition stashed around an outbuilding. A bag of cannabis was also seized.

The gun, originally a blank-firing weapon, had been modified into an illegal firearm.

DNA Links Brothers to Illegal Weapons

Forensic tests revealed two sets of DNA on the firearm, pointing directly to brothers Charlie and Robbie Nelson.

Charlie Roy Nelson, 31, was arrested at the property. He faced charges including possession of a firearm, ammunition, an offensive weapon, and Class B drugs.

Robbie Nelson, 27, was already behind bars when the raid happened but was charged with possession of a firearm.

Both Brothers Sentenced to Five Years

Charlie pleaded guilty and received a five-year sentence at York Crown Court on 3 February 2025.

Robbie also admitted guilt and was jailed for five years at the same court on 30 January 2026.