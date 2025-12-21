Hastings Hotel Set to Bounce Back as Asylum Housing Role Ends

Watch Live

From Asylum Shelter to Seaside Stay

A building in Hastings, once grabbed by the Government to house asylum seekers, is returning to its roots – a hotel. This switch ends its stint in the Government’s emergency accommodation network.

Previously used to house people awaiting asylum decisions, the property is now lined up for commercial redevelopment. This shift is part of a nationwide pullback from relying on hotels to shelter asylum seekers, after years of widespread hotel use as arrivals surged.

Local Uproar and National Controversy

During its asylum days, the building sparked fierce debate. Locals slammed a lack of transparency and felt stuck with the hotel’s ‘temporary’ role far longer than expected. Similar stories have played out across UK towns, where hotels were snapped up with no clear plan for their return to normal life.

Government U-Turn on Hotel Housing Policy

The decision to flip the Hastings site back to a hotel is a sign of the Government’s bid to ditch costly, unsuited hotel accommodation. Ministers vow to shift asylum seekers into better, longer-term homes and give properties back to local areas.

Job Creation and Economic Boost on the Horizon?

Supporters say reopening the hotel could fire up Hastings’ economy, creating jobs and welcoming more visitors to the coastal town. Critics, meanwhile, see it as proof of short-term chaos that’s plagued asylum housing policy in recent years.

Planners will need to greenlight the redevelopment, marking a new chapter for the building and signalling a fresh direction in the UK’s approach to asylum accommodation.

