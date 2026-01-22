Watch Live

LETTERS AFTER HIS NAME Hastings Shoplifter Slapped with Tough Criminal Behaviour Order

  • Updated: 22:44
  • , 22 January 2026

A notorious shoplifter in Hastings has finally been nailed with a strict Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after racking up multiple offences.

Leeroy Shorter Hit with Strict Conditions

On Tuesday, 20 January, 51-year-old Leeroy Shorter from The Ridge, Hastings, faced Brighton Magistrates’ Court. The court handed him a two-year CBO packed with tough restrictions, including:

  • Wearing a location monitoring tag for 12 months
  • Banning him from any retail premises where he’s previously been kicked out
  • Ordering him to keep at least 30 metres away from the Co-op on Bohemia Road, Hastings

Police Clampdown on Persistent Offenders

“We remain committed to protecting local businesses and tackling persistent offending. Our patrols continue to deliver positive results, and we remain firm with those responsible for anti-social behaviour or criminal activity,” said Inspector Matt Chapman from Hastings Neighbourhood Policing Team. “After multiple recent charges, Shorter has now been issued with a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order, and any breach will result in action. We will continue to be relentless in bringing offenders to justice.”

Keeping Hastings Shops Safe

This latest CBO is part of a wider crackdown aimed at safeguarding local businesses and putting a stop to repeat offenders across the Hastings area. Police vow no let-up in their efforts to keep the streets safe.

