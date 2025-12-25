Watch Live

NO WATER THIS CHRISTMAS Hastings Water Crisis: Supply Hits Rock Bottom

  • Updated: 18:41
  • , 25 December 2025
Hastings Water Crisis: Supply Hits Rock Bottom

Southern Water has apologised as Hastings and St Leonards face water woes. Many customers are suffering from either no water supply or dangerously low pressure.

Fairlight Reservoir Hits Emergency Reserves

The culprit? Fairlight Reservoir, which has drained to its final reserves. A brief power cut earlier today at Brede Water Supply Works drained what little was left.

Desperate Measures Underway

  • Water works are back online.
  • Water tankers are rushing to refill the reservoir.
  • Additional solutions are being explored to boost supply fast.

Bottled Water Available for Locals

To help parched residents, a bottled water station has opened at Pelham Place Car Park, Carlisle Parade, Hastings, TN34 3AD. It’s open until 10pm tonight.

“We’re working round the clock to restore water levels and get things back to normal,” Southern Water said.

