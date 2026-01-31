Major Blow to County Lines Operation

A key player in a Hatfield-based County Lines drugs gang has been locked up for three years and one month. Mitchell Bates, 30, formerly of Holme Close, Hatfield, was arrested in November after a police raid uncovered Class A drugs and phones used for dealing.

Crackdown on Crack and Heroin Supply

Following a search last September, officers swooped again to nab Bates with Class A drugs. At St Albans Crown Court on 29 January, Bates pleaded guilty to:

Supplying Class A crack cocaine

Supplying Class A heroin

Possession of £1,087 in criminal property

Police Urge Public to Help Fight Drug Crime

“These drug lines are run by organised crime groups who use violence and commit a whole range of crimes that pose a real threat to the community.” – Detective Sergeant Chris Cowell, Serious and Organised Crime Command

DS Cowell stressed that tips from the public are vital in dismantling drug gangs. “Any information, no matter how small, can help us catch dealers and keep communities safe.”

How to Report Suspicious Activity