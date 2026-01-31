Watch Live

MAJOR BLOW Hatfield Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed for Over Three Years

  • Updated: 03:00
  • , 31 January 2026

 

Major Blow to County Lines Operation

A key player in a Hatfield-based County Lines drugs gang has been locked up for three years and one month. Mitchell Bates, 30, formerly of Holme Close, Hatfield, was arrested in November after a police raid uncovered Class A drugs and phones used for dealing.

Crackdown on Crack and Heroin Supply

Following a search last September, officers swooped again to nab Bates with Class A drugs. At St Albans Crown Court on 29 January, Bates pleaded guilty to:

  • Supplying Class A crack cocaine
  • Supplying Class A heroin
  • Possession of £1,087 in criminal property

Police Urge Public to Help Fight Drug Crime

“These drug lines are run by organised crime groups who use violence and commit a whole range of crimes that pose a real threat to the community.”

– Detective Sergeant Chris Cowell, Serious and Organised Crime Command

DS Cowell stressed that tips from the public are vital in dismantling drug gangs. “Any information, no matter how small, can help us catch dealers and keep communities safe.”

How to Report Suspicious Activity

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 04.33.19
UNPROVKED ATTACK Bully Biker Jailed for Slapping Nine-Year-Old Girl
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 04.21.19
BEHIND BARS Big Haul Burglars Behind Bars After £347k Plant Theft Bust
Police marker tape for cordoning crime scene
TRAGIC FIND Mystery Death in Exeter City Centre
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 04.14.15
IN THE CLEAR Man Cleared After Fatal Torquay Crash That Killed Motorcyclist

Must READ

DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Caught Red-Handed in Street Stop
DEADLY DISTURBANCE Man Found Guilty of Brian Gough’s Murder in Glasgow
DRUGS RAID Police Swarm Pub in Belvedere Mystery Raid
RECKLESS DRIVER Dangerous Driver Jailed After Crash Leaves Three Seriously Injured
TWISTED MOTIVE Trio found guilty over savage killing after 21st birthday party fight
SHOPLIFTING SPREE Notorious Thief Locked Up for £1,000 Shoplifting Spree
SMASH AND GRAB Man Busted After Swindon Town Centre Burglaries
STI FEARS Goldsmiths Student Jailed for Life After Stabbing Girlfriend Over STI Fears
TUNNEL SMASH Tributes pour in for devoted mum killed in horror A55 tunnel crash
TRAGIC END Gravesend Girl, 9, Drowns After Slipping into Thames at Jetty

More For You

MAJOR PLAYERS EncroChat Drug Dealers Jailed for 75 Years Over Military-Grade Weapons Plot
BRING HIM HOME Have You Seen Missing Teen Kane?
ABBEY WOOD ATTACK Shock on Elizabeth Line: Detective’s Hunt for Sexual Assault Suspect
MAJOR LEGAL WIN Egyptian Flees to UK After Running Over Cop, Wins Asylum Appeal

More From UK News in Pictures

BRUTAL RAMPAGE Man Jailed for Life Over Aidan Chapman’s Christmas Day Murder
ROAMING FREE Prison Escape Shock: Convict Vanishes from HMP Springhill
HAND IT IN Kent Police supporting national firearms amnesty
Littlehampton Man Acquitted of Sexual Assault Following Trial at Portsmouth Crown Court
PEDOPHILE Gosport Man Jailed for Shocking Child Sex Offences
SERIAL OFFENDER Gravesend Burglar Busted After Blazing Break-In Spree
TRIO CHARGED Three Men Charged Over Brutal Assault on Elderly Men at Wolverhampton Station
JAILED FOR LIFE Life Sentence for Asylum Seeker Who Brutally Murdered Hotel Worker
FACING TRIAL Albanian Man Faces Trial Over Death of Beloved Great-Grandad in Gillingham Crash
DAYLIGHT MURDER Four Men Jailed Over Brutal Moreton Shooting
NICKED Two Men Nabbed Over Massive Fly-Tipping Scandal in Oxfordshire
MAN ON THE RUN Man in 20s Fighting for Life After West Hampstead Stabbing – Killer Still at Large
MANHUNT Armed Burglary Shakes Ramsgate Business Park
PEER PRESSURE Woman Jailed for Sneaking £10 Worth of Drugs Into Bridgend Prison
TERROR TAG UK Balks at Banning Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Despite EU Terror Tag
LIFEBOAT BOOST Hastings RNLI Lifeboat Station Draws Record Crowds in 2025
CALLS FOR RELEASE 5-Year-Old Held in US Detention Sick and Depressed, Say Lawmakers

More From UKNIP

TRAIN HORROR Birmingham Man Avoids Jail After Sexual Assault on Coventry Train
JAIL TIME Castleford Man Locked Up for Rape and Coercive Control
CARRYING A KNIFE Knife Arrest Leads to Jail for Sheffield Man
STABBING SPREE Ex-Teacher Jailed for Knife Rampage in Southampton
error: Content is protected !!