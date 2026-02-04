David Jenkins, 46, from Frith End near Bordon, has vanished. He was last spotted around 4pm yesterday, 3 February, in the Frith End area.
What David Looks Like
- White male
- 6ft tall
- Average build
- Dark hair and a beard
- Last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a blue top
Police Plea for Help
Officers have launched multiple enquiries but now need the public’s eyes and ears. If you’ve seen David or know where he might be, contact police immediately.
Call 999 and quote reference 44260058291.