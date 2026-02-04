David Jenkins, 46, from Frith End near Bordon, has vanished. He was last spotted around 4pm yesterday, 3 February, in the Frith End area.

What David Looks Like

White male

6ft tall

Average build

Dark hair and a beard

Last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a blue top

Police Plea for Help

Officers have launched multiple enquiries but now need the public’s eyes and ears. If you’ve seen David or know where he might be, contact police immediately.

Call 999 and quote reference 44260058291.