She was last seen at her home address at about 9am this morning (29/10) and is believed to be travelling in a red Hyundai Tucson.

She may have travelled to the Gosport and Hedge End areas since this morning.

Eloise is described as:

– 5ft 5in tall

– White

– Dark hair

– Tattoos on forearms

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44230442873.