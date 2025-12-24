Have You Seen Missing Evelyn Daysh? Last Spotted Near Aldershot

Police are urgently searching for 66-year-old Evelyn Daysh, last seen in Badshot Lea at around 2.30pm on 23 December.

Evelyn Could Be In London, Possibly Waterloo Area

Officers believe Evelyn may have travelled to London and could be in the Waterloo district. Her family and friends are growing increasingly worried.

Description & What She Was Wearing

White woman, 5ft 8ins, heavy build

Short grey hair

Clothing: blue jeans, white jumper, brown jacket, white shoes

Spot Her? Call 999 Now

If you have any information on Evelyn’s whereabouts, call 999 immediately. Quote reference 44250577256.