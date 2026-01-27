Ergi, 16, vanished from Southampton around 4.45pm on Friday, January 23. His family and police are desperate for answers.

What Ergi Looks Like

White male

Brown hair and brown eyes

Last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and a cap

Where Could He Be?

Ergi has connections in London and Bournemouth, raising concerns he might have travelled. Police have launched several enquiries but now need the public’s help.

Spot Ergi? Act Now!

If you have seen Ergi or know where he might be, call 999 immediately. Quote reference 44260036025. Time is critical – help bring Ergi home safe.