Have You Seen Sydney? Maidstone Man Missing

The public’s help is urgently needed to find 36-year-old Sydney Morris, who vanished from Maidstone.

Last Seen in Hermitage Lane Area

Sydney was last spotted around 9am on Saturday, 6 December 2025, near Hermitage Lane. He stands about 5ft 10in, slim, with blond hair tied in a ponytail.

At the time, he wore a blue polo shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms, and blue trainers.

Links to Canterbury

Sydney also has connections to Canterbury, raising concern for his welfare.

Police Urge Public to Act Now

Officers are worried about Sydney and urge anyone with urgent information to call 999 immediately. For other details, use Kent Police’s live chat or ring 101.

Please quote reference 06-0336 when contacting authorities.