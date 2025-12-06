Watch Live

POLICE VERY CONCERNED Have You Seen Sydney? Maidstone Man Missing

  • Updated: 19:56
  • , 6 December 2025
Have You Seen Sydney? Maidstone Man Missing

The public’s help is urgently needed to find 36-year-old Sydney Morris, who vanished from Maidstone.

Last Seen in Hermitage Lane Area

Sydney was last spotted around 9am on Saturday, 6 December 2025, near Hermitage Lane. He stands about 5ft 10in, slim, with blond hair tied in a ponytail.

At the time, he wore a blue polo shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms, and blue trainers.

Links to Canterbury

Sydney also has connections to Canterbury, raising concern for his welfare.

Police Urge Public to Act Now

Officers are worried about Sydney and urge anyone with urgent information to call 999 immediately. For other details, use Kent Police’s live chat or ring 101.

Please quote reference 06-0336 when contacting authorities.

Recommended for you

Have You Seen Missing Portsmouth Man John Colbourn?
BRING HIM HOME Have You Seen Missing Portsmouth Man John Colbourn?
Hit-and-Run Horror in Fazakerley: 81-Year-Old Woman Killed
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Hit-and-Run Horror in Fazakerley: 81-Year-Old Woman Killed
Ex-Doctor Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges at Midlands Hospitals
COMPLEX INVESIGATION Ex-Doctor Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges at Midlands Hospitals
Rapist Jailed for 12 Years After Trapping Teen on Flatmate App
FLAT MATE Rapist Jailed for 12 Years After Trapping Teen on Flatmate App

Must READ

Have You Seen Sydney? Maidstone Man Missing
POLICE VERY CONCERNED Have You Seen Sydney? Maidstone Man Missing
Charlton FC Mourns 'Headphones Norm'

BREAKING

TRAGIC SCENE First Picture Charlton FC Mourns ‘Headphones Norm’
Lamborghini Wrecked in Brutal Early-Morning Stabbing in Birmingham
KNIFE ATTACK Lamborghini Wrecked in Brutal Early-Morning Stabbing in Birmingham
Driver Flees After Cyclist Seriously Injured in Highworth Hit-and-Run
MANHUNT Driver Flees After Cyclist Seriously Injured in Highworth Hit-and-Run
Urgent: Teen Missing from Yapton
BRING HER HOME Urgent: Teen Missing from Yapton
Body Found at Popular Beauty Spot in Search for Missing Man
BODY FOUND Body Found at Popular Beauty Spot in Search for Missing Man
Uninsured Lorry Seized After Breaking Down in Pershore
SNATCHED Uninsured Lorry Seized After Breaking Down in Pershore
Custard Chaos! Four Arrested After Crown Jewels Custard Splash
FOUR ARRESTED Custard Chaos! Four Arrested After Crown Jewels Custard Splash
Illegal Migrant Convicted of Child Sex Crimes Swallows Vape Battery to Sabotage Deportation
DESPERATE EFFORTS Illegal Migrant Convicted of Child Sex Crimes Swallows Vape Battery to Sabotage Deportation
HOT WHEELS M25 Chaos: Car Fire Sparks Mile-Long Delays in Essex

More For You

Reform UK Nets Record £9 Million Crypto Donation
LABOUR RALLY SUPPORT Reform UK Nets Record £9 Million Crypto Donation
Mystery Death of 21-Year-Old Pawel Martyniak: Feet Wash Up 300 Miles Apart
GRIM FIND Mystery Death of 21-Year-Old Pawel Martyniak: Feet Wash Up 300 Miles Apart
Beauty Queen on Trial for Toddler’s Murder in Jealous Rage
FIT OF JEALOUSY Beauty Queen on Trial for Toddler’s Murder in Jealous Rage
Girl, 13, ‘Gang Raped’ in Paris KFC Toilets – Four Men Arrested
GANG RAPED Girl, 13, ‘Gang Raped’ in Paris KFC Toilets – Four Men Arrested

More From UK News in Pictures

Bonnie Blue Explains Why She’s Not Divorcing Estranged Husband Despite Split
BANG BUS RAIDED Adult Star Bonnie Blue Busted in Bali Porn Raid
Urgent Search for Missing 79-Year-Old Jill Grint in Norwich
BRING HER HOME Urgent Search for Missing 79-Year-Old Jill Grint in Norwich
Charlton Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Halts Match Against Portsmouth
FATAL ENDING Charlton Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Halts Match Against Portsmouth
Stanley Knife Attack Shocks Tesco Shoppers
LIFE CHANGING Man Hurt in Early Morning St James Street Incident
Urgent: Missing Man Last Seen in Gillingham
FIND LESLEY Urgent: Missing Man Last Seen in Gillingham
Food Fight Shuts Tower of London
FOOLISH Food Fight Shuts Tower of London
Gloucester Man Guilty of Murder in Shocking Bedford Street Knife Attack
KNIFE ATTACK Gloucester Man Guilty of Murder in Shocking Bedford Street Knife Attack
Witnesses Are Being Sought Following A Serious Assault In Maidstone
HORROR CRASH Woman Critically Injured in Horror Crash on Swanley’s London Road
COMMUNITY REELING Chaos at Christmas Prep: Car Ploughs Into Crowd in Guadeloupe
UK’s Most Wanted: Meet the Dangerous Fugitives on the NCA’s Radar
UK’s Most Wanted: Meet the Dangerous Fugitives on the NCA’s Radar
Travellers Beware: Rogue Bristol Airport Parking Firms Under Police Siege
ROGUE TRADERS Travellers Beware: Rogue Bristol Airport Parking Firms Under Police Siege
City of London Police Constable Dismissed Over Inappropriate Conduct Towards Female Trainees
SHOCKING CRIME Officer Resigned Before Shocking Crimes Came to Light
Father Arrested Over Daughter’s Death 14 Years After Tragic Injury
MURDER CHARGE Father Arrested Over Daughter’s Death 14 Years After Tragic Injury
Sharp Rise in Drink and Drug-Driving Tragedies
THINK AGAIN Sharp Rise in Drink and Drug-Driving Tragedies
Devon Man Locked Up for Sexual Activity with Child
LOCKED UP Devon Man Locked Up for Sexual Activity with Child
Girl, 13, ‘Gang Raped’ in Paris KFC Toilets – Four Men Arrested
KFC RAPE ATTACK Four Arrested Over Horrific Attack on Teen

More From UKNIP

Deputy PM Lammy Backs Rejoining EU Customs Union – Sparks Cabinet Clash
CABINET CLASH Deputy PM Lammy Backs Rejoining EU Customs Union – Sparks Cabinet Clash
EU Demands Open-Doors Youth Scheme from Labour
DOORS TO OPEN EU Demands Open-Doors Youth Scheme from Labour
First Shift Frenzy for New Police Dog Duo
ALLEYWAY CHASE First Shift Frenzy for New Police Dog Duo
Woman Arrested After Late-Night Stabbing in Swindon Town Centre
KNIFE ATTACK Woman Arrested After Late-Night Stabbing in Swindon Town Centre