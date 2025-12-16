Have You Seen Wanted Man Luke Downs? York Police Urgently Seek His Whereabouts

Luke Downs, 22, Wanted Over Serious Assault

Luke Downs, 22, from York, is wanted for questioning by police following a serious assault in York last week. Authorities are conducting extensive enquiries to track him down.

Last Seen in York—Also Linked to Sherburn-in-Elmet and Selby

Downs is believed to still be in the York area. He also has connections to Sherburn-in-Elmet and Selby. The police urge anyone with information on his location to come forward immediately.

Don’t Hide Him—Helping Downs Evade Arrest Is a Crime

Police warn anyone aiding Luke Downs to evade arrest that they are committing a criminal offence. If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call 101 and report to the Force Control Room.

Urgent sightings should be reported to 999.