Haydock Man Charged with Child Sex Offences

In a recent development, a 36-year-old man from Haydock, James Blundell, has been charged with multiple child sex offences. Blundell, residing in Wesley Avenue, is facing nine counts of sexual offences against a child under the age of 13. Additionally, he has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of a child under the age of 13, as well as breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Following his arrest, Blundell was remanded into custody and is set to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, December 12.

Detective Inspector Michelle Wilson emphasised the gravity of sexual offences, stating, “We take all reports of sexual offences very seriously.” She further highlighted the dedicated efforts of the Child Criminal and Sexual Exploitation team, who are committed to investigating such cases. The team is ready to provide support to anyone who comes forward to speak about their experiences.

DI Wilson urged individuals who wish to report an offence or express concern for the safety of someone they know to come forward and speak to their team. The authorities are available to provide assistance and address any related concerns.

The charging of James Blundell with child sex offences serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and prompt reporting of such crimes.