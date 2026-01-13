Watch Live

REIGN OF TERROR Haydock Man Locked Up for Nine Years After Reign of Terror and Abuse

  • Updated: 14:09
  • , 13 January 2026
Haydock Man Locked Up for Nine Years After Reign of Terror and Abuse

Alan Earwaker, 35, from Haydock, was jailed yesterday (Monday 12 January) for nine years. The sentence follows a shocking campaign of sexual and physical abuse against his victim.

Brutal Abuse and a Fearsome Record

Earwaker pleaded guilty to multiple offences including controlling and coercive behaviour, rape, stalking, assault by beating, intentional strangulation, criminal damage, threats to kill, public order offences, and common assault.

Alongside his jail term, he received an indefinite restraining order and an indefinite notification requirement, meaning he must notify authorities of his whereabouts indefinitely.

Victim’s Courage Leads to Justice

The victim bravely reported multiple incidents to Merseyside Police. Earwaker was arrested in June 2025 and charged after a thorough investigation.

“Earwaker abused, threatened, stalked and sexually assaulted his victim,” said Detective Inspector Graeme Kehoe. “Despite his horrific crimes, she bravely reported these incidents to our officers and gave several lengthy statements that ensured his prison sentence.”

“I want to praise the courage and dignity shown by the victim throughout the investigation and court proceedings.”

Police Urge Victims to Speak Out

DI Kehoe added: “This sentencing shows how seriously the courts take these offences and how committed Merseyside Police are to protecting anyone from violence and sexual abuse.”

“If you have been a victim, are worried about someone’s safety, or suspect abuse, please come forward. Our specially trained officers will handle your report with care and professionalism.”

Support services, including Victim Care Support Service and RASA, are available to help victims through this ordeal.

Report Abuse Confidentially

  • Call 101 to speak confidentially with specially trained officers.
  • Report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
  • In emergencies, always dial 999.

Recommended for you

feltham-high-street-stabbing-sparks-major-police-response-1768251877-na1mey
TEEN STABBED Feltham High Street Stabbing Sparks Major Police Response
82-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt in Hove Car Theft
MANHUNT LAUNCHED 82-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt in Hove Car Theft
Man Jailed for Murder After Using Car as Deadly Weapon in East Ham
MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Murder After Using Car as Deadly Weapon in East Ham
Four NHS Trusts Declare Critical Incidents Amid Winter Virus Surge
MAJOR INCIDENT Four NHS Trusts Declare Critical Incidents Amid Winter Virus Surge

Must READ

Rawtenstall Paedophile Slapped With 23 Years for Sick Sex Crimes
VILE PEDO Rawtenstall Paedophile Slapped With 23 Years for Sick Sex Crimes
Haydock Man Locked Up for Nine Years After Reign of Terror and Abuse
REIGN OF TERROR Haydock Man Locked Up for Nine Years After Reign of Terror and Abuse
Bradford Man Locked Up for 11 Years Over Child Sex Crimes
LIFE SENTANCE Bradford Man Locked Up for 11 Years Over Child Sex Crimes
Body Found at Branston Water Park Believed to Be Missing Wolverhampton Teen
TRAGIC END Body Found at Branston Water Park Believed to Be Missing Wolverhampton Teen
Life Sentence for Preston Man Who Stabbed Probation Officer
KNIFE AND GUN ATTACK Life Sentence for Preston Man Who Stabbed Probation Officer
M5 Shutdown After Serious Crash Near Michaelwood Services
POLICE INCIDENT M5 Shutdown After Serious Crash Near Michaelwood Services
What is the Super Bowl, and why has it become such a big deal in the UK?
What is the Super Bowl, and why has it become such a big deal in the UK?
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead
GOLD RUSH Trump Launches Criminal Probe into Fed Chair Powell – Dollar Dives, Gold Skyrockets
FLASHY JAG Uninsured Jaguar Stop Nails Drug Dealer in Tunbridge Wells
Schools Shut and Thousands Without Water as Kent Major Incident Drags On
WATER CRISIS Schools Shut and Thousands Without Water as Kent Major Incident Drags On

More For You

Air Canada Jet Forced Back After Worker Trapped in Cargo Hold
FLIGHTMARE Air Canada Jet Forced Back After Worker Trapped in Cargo Hold
£1.7 Million Cannabis Stash Seized in Walsall Factory Raid
MAJOR STASH OF HASH £1.7 Million Cannabis Stash Seized in Walsall Factory Raid
Serious Crash Shuts Winnersh Showcase Roundabout
CUT FREE Serious Crash Shuts Winnersh Showcase Roundabout
Police HOld Cells7 1
ARREST MADE Man Arrested After Domestic Assault Shakes Hove

More From UK News in Pictures

Europe’s Airports Frozen Out as Icy Weather Triggers Shutdowns
DEEP FREEZE SHUTDOWN Europe’s Airports Frozen Out as Icy Weather Triggers Shutdowns
Russian Spy Found Hanged at Cyprus Embassy Amid Oligarch Disappearance
SPY SCANDAL Russian Spy Found Hanged at Cyprus Embassy Amid Oligarch Disappearance
Lost THC V3 Liquid Diamonds Live Resin Disposable — The Next Level in Disposable Vapes
Lost THC V3 Liquid Diamonds Live Resin Disposable — The Next Level in Disposable Vapes
KNIFE CRIME Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham Shocker
Suspect Caught on CCTV After Early Morning Burglary in Canterbury
SHOP BREAKER Suspect Caught on CCTV After Early Morning Burglary in Canterbury
FOOTAGE SHOCKER Car in Fatal Taxi Crash Spotted Speeding at 120mph Hours Earlier
Massive Sea Search Underway in Blackpool After Early Morning Sighting
SEA SEARCH Massive Sea Search Underway in Blackpool After Early Morning Sighting
Cop Banned from Driving After Serious Emersons Green Crash
BAN AND FINE Cop Banned from Driving After Serious Emersons Green Crash
Snapchat Sicko Jailed for Paying Kids for Nasty Pics
SICKO JAILED Snapchat Sicko Jailed for Paying Kids for Nasty Pics
Brutal 'Rib-Cracking' Stomach Virus Wrecks Cruise with Over 2,500 On Board
OUTBREAK Brutal ‘Rib-Cracking’ Stomach Virus Wrecks Cruise with Over 2,500 On Board
Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham

BREAKING

MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham
Man Pleads Guilty After Horrific Discovery of 37 Dog Remains in Billericay
HORRIFIC SCENE Man Pleads Guilty After Horrific Discovery of 37 Dog Remains in Billericay
Amazon Launches UK Drone Flights with Futuristic MK30 Drone
PRIME AIR Amazon Launches UK Drone Flights with Futuristic MK30 Drone
Racial Assault Sparks Hunt for Man in Crawley Supermarket
RACE ATTACK Racial Assault Sparks Hunt for Man in Crawley Supermarket
Dad Admits Manslaughter of Baby Son in Shocking Stafford Case
TRAGIC DEATH OF A BABY Dad Admits Manslaughter of Baby Son in Shocking Stafford Case
Former Essex Police Special Superintendent Charged with Sexual Offence
POLICE PROBE Serious Collision Shuts Down A414 in Bobbingworth

More From UKNIP

Storm Goretti Tragedy: 'Gentle Giant' Killed by Falling Tree on Caravan
FIRST PICTURE Storm Goretti Tragedy: ‘Gentle Giant’ Killed by Falling Tree on Caravan
Premier League: Reliving the drama from Game week 21
Premier League: Reliving the drama from Game week 21
Fatal Flat Fire in Wandsworth, London
UNDER INVESTIGATION Blaze Breaks Out on 7th Floor Flat in London

BREAKING

DOUBLE DECKER CRASH Bus Crashes Into Hounslow West Underground Station Forecourt, Prompting Emergency Response
error: Content is protected !!