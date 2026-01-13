Haydock Man Locked Up for Nine Years After Reign of Terror and Abuse

Alan Earwaker, 35, from Haydock, was jailed yesterday (Monday 12 January) for nine years. The sentence follows a shocking campaign of sexual and physical abuse against his victim.

Brutal Abuse and a Fearsome Record

Earwaker pleaded guilty to multiple offences including controlling and coercive behaviour, rape, stalking, assault by beating, intentional strangulation, criminal damage, threats to kill, public order offences, and common assault.

Alongside his jail term, he received an indefinite restraining order and an indefinite notification requirement, meaning he must notify authorities of his whereabouts indefinitely.

Victim’s Courage Leads to Justice

The victim bravely reported multiple incidents to Merseyside Police. Earwaker was arrested in June 2025 and charged after a thorough investigation.

“Earwaker abused, threatened, stalked and sexually assaulted his victim,” said Detective Inspector Graeme Kehoe. “Despite his horrific crimes, she bravely reported these incidents to our officers and gave several lengthy statements that ensured his prison sentence.” “I want to praise the courage and dignity shown by the victim throughout the investigation and court proceedings.”

Police Urge Victims to Speak Out

DI Kehoe added: “This sentencing shows how seriously the courts take these offences and how committed Merseyside Police are to protecting anyone from violence and sexual abuse.”

“If you have been a victim, are worried about someone’s safety, or suspect abuse, please come forward. Our specially trained officers will handle your report with care and professionalism.”

Support services, including Victim Care Support Service and RASA, are available to help victims through this ordeal.

Report Abuse Confidentially