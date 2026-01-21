Watch Live

POLICE PULL PLUG Manslaughter Charge Dropped After Haywards Heath Death

  Updated: 17:59
  21 January 2026

Tensions soared in Haywards Heath following a deadly pub brawl at The Heath Tavern. But in a stunning twist, Sussex Police have scrapped the manslaughter charge against the 36-year-old suspect. Here’s the full story.

Deadly Fight at The Heath Tavern

  • In late December 2025, emergency crews flooded The Heath Tavern on Sussex Road after reports of a violent assault.
  • A 63-year-old man was found critically injured and rushed to the hospital, where he tragically died.
  • The police arrested a 36-year-old local man at the scene and charged him with manslaughter.
  • He was due in Brighton Magistrates’ Court, with the case set to move to the Crown Court in January.

Charge Suddenly Dropped

On 21 January 2026, Sussex Police dropped the manslaughter charge following a thorough review with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The suspect now faces no further action.

Superintendent Imran Asghar said: “After careful assessment, there is no realistic chance of conviction. We have kept all involved parties informed and remain deeply sympathetic to those affected by this tragic event.”

Community Left Reeling, But Police Pledge Support

  • The man once charged is now officially cleared.
  • No current police investigation or prosecution is ongoing.
  • Sussex Police vow to support the community and provide updates as the story develops.

Incidents like this hit communities hard. Sussex Police urge anyone with information to come forward and help uncover the truth.

