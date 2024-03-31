UK News in Pictures

Police Appeal After Hit-and-Run Collision Leaves Woman Critically Injured and Infant Son Hurt

Heartbreak as Five-Year-Old Daniel Alaby Found Dead in River Thames

London Gun Seller Caught Peddling £1m Worth of Cocaine

Easter Bank Holiday Weekend: Overground and Elizabeth Line Part-Closures

Nine Arrests Made Using Live Facial Recognition Technology in Woolwich and Romford

Heartbreak as Five-Year-Old Daniel Alaby Found Dead in River Thames

Heartbreak as Five-Year-Old Daniel Alaby Found Dead in River Thames

screenshot 2024 03 31 at 02.35.03

The devastating discovery of five-year-old Daniel Alaby’s lifeless body in the River Thames has left his family shattered and a community in mourning.

An urgent search was launched after Daniel went missing from his home in Thamesmead, south-east London, yesterday evening. Despite the desperate efforts of emergency responders, Daniel was found in the river at 6:23 pm and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Tragically, he was later pronounced dead.

screenshot 2024 03 31 at 02.34.49

Witnesses described Daniel’s father as being inconsolable upon hearing the news, questioning how his son could have left the safety of their home. A resident revealed that Daniel had a fascination with water, adding to the family’s anguish.

Daniel’s untimely death marks the third tragic incident involving the River Thames in recent days. A man’s body was discovered near Westminster Bridge on Friday, following reports of a body in the water. Additionally, another man lost his life on Thursday after his car entered the river in Battersea.

screenshot 2024 03 29 at 23.17.17

The Metropolitan Police, who are leading the investigation, have assured that Daniel’s family is receiving support during this unimaginably difficult time. They are currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding Daniel’s disappearance and subsequent death.

As the community reels from this heartbreaking loss, anyone with information regarding Daniel’s movements on Friday evening is urged to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

