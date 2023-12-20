SUBSCRIBE
Home Breaking Heartbreaking Appeal for Return of Stolen Donkey in Wales, Owner Warns of ‘Heartbreak’ Risk
Breaking

Heartbreaking Appeal for Return of Stolen Donkey in Wales, Owner Warns of ‘Heartbreak’ Risk

by
written by 0 comment

In a heart-rending story that has captured the attention of animal lovers and the public alike, a family in Wales is desperately appealing for the return of their stolen donkey, warning that he could die of heartbreak if not reunited with his companion. Winston, a 20-year-old retired Blackpool donkey, was reportedly taken from a field in Taliaris, Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, on December 9th.

heartbreaking appeal for return of stolen donkey in Wales owner warns of ‘heartbreak risk

Amy Doran, 39, and her family, who had moved from Kent to Wales, are the distraught owners of Winston and his companion, Rudy. Since the disappearance of Winston, Rudy has been showing signs of pining, a situation Ms. Doran describes as extremely distressing for donkeys, who can suffer from separation distress to the point of fatality.

Heartbreaking Appeal for Return of Stolen Donkey in Wales, Owner Warns of ‘Heartbreak’ Risk

The family was away for the weekend when the elderly donkey, known for being very trusting, went missing. Ms Doran fears that someone might have taken Winston for a nativity play or a similar event during the Christmas season, not realizing the severe impact of their actions.

Highlighting the emotional toll of the situation, Ms Doran shared her concern: “What the person probably doesn’t realize is that donkeys can die from separation, they can die from a broken heart. They don’t realize the after-effects.”

In a poignant plea, Ms Doran’s four-year-old daughter, Bella, has issued a photo appeal on social media. Holding a sign, her message reads: “Dear Santa, this Christmas please bring my donkey home.” The appeal, widely shared on platforms like Facebook, has touched many hearts. The family’s pain is further amplified by the distress of Ms. Doran’s other daughter, three-year-old Gracie, who, along with Bella, is devastated by the theft of their beloved pet.

To encourage the safe return of Winston, the family is offering a £1,000 reward. Ms. Doran expressed her desperation, saying, “I don’t care if somebody dumps him in a field. All I care about is getting him back.”

Read Next

Transport Manager Fired and Barred from Industry for Unsafe Shipment of Massive...

Cousins Sentenced for Murder and Manslaughter in Fallowfield Attack

CCTV footage released after police car damaged in Warrington

South London Cannabis Factory Uncovered; Police Issue Subletting Warning

Isle of Anglesey Teenager Sentenced for Holyhead Stabbing Attack

Urgent Appeal for Christmas Blood Donations to Save Lives

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

UK News in Pictures brings you Live News and Pictures as they happen. Keeping you up to date with the story as it Breaks. UK News in Pictures is a true 24hr news source keeping you the reader informed and on the move around the clock, 7 days a week bringing the latest breaking news, community information and more as it happens
Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

Useful Links

Edtior's Picks

Heartbreaking Appeal for Return of Stolen Donkey in Wales, Owner Warns of ‘Heartbreak’...
Transport Manager Fired and Barred from Industry for Unsafe Shipment of Massive Steel...
Cousins Sentenced for Murder and Manslaughter in Fallowfield Attack

Latest Articles

Heartbreaking Appeal for Return of Stolen Donkey in Wales, Owner Warns of ‘Heartbreak’ Risk
Transport Manager Fired and Barred from Industry for Unsafe Shipment of Massive Steel Tube on M25
Cousins Sentenced for Murder and Manslaughter in Fallowfield Attack
CCTV footage released after police car damaged in Warrington

All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by. uknip

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.