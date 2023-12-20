Heartbreaking Appeal for Return of Stolen Donkey in Wales, Owner Warns of ‘Heartbreak’ Risk

In a heart-rending story that has captured the attention of animal lovers and the public alike, a family in Wales is desperately appealing for the return of their stolen donkey, warning that he could die of heartbreak if not reunited with his companion. Winston, a 20-year-old retired Blackpool donkey, was reportedly taken from a field in Taliaris, Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, on December 9th.

Amy Doran, 39, and her family, who had moved from Kent to Wales, are the distraught owners of Winston and his companion, Rudy. Since the disappearance of Winston, Rudy has been showing signs of pining, a situation Ms. Doran describes as extremely distressing for donkeys, who can suffer from separation distress to the point of fatality.

The family was away for the weekend when the elderly donkey, known for being very trusting, went missing. Ms Doran fears that someone might have taken Winston for a nativity play or a similar event during the Christmas season, not realizing the severe impact of their actions.

Highlighting the emotional toll of the situation, Ms Doran shared her concern: “What the person probably doesn’t realize is that donkeys can die from separation, they can die from a broken heart. They don’t realize the after-effects.”

In a poignant plea, Ms Doran’s four-year-old daughter, Bella, has issued a photo appeal on social media. Holding a sign, her message reads: “Dear Santa, this Christmas please bring my donkey home.” The appeal, widely shared on platforms like Facebook, has touched many hearts. The family’s pain is further amplified by the distress of Ms. Doran’s other daughter, three-year-old Gracie, who, along with Bella, is devastated by the theft of their beloved pet.

To encourage the safe return of Winston, the family is offering a £1,000 reward. Ms. Doran expressed her desperation, saying, “I don’t care if somebody dumps him in a field. All I care about is getting him back.”