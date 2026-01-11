Heartbreaking Fatal Crash Near Sittingbourne

Chloe Naylor, just 16, lost her life alongside 17-year-old Adam in a devastating crash on Old Ferry Road, Iwade, Kent. The blue Ford Fiesta they were in reportedly swerved off the road late on Saturday, January 3, around 8.30pm.

Both teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old girl, also in the car, was rushed to hospital but has since been discharged.

Family and Friends Pay Emotional Tributes

Devastated loved ones are now rallying to raise funds for the teens’ funerals. A friend of Chloe’s family set up a GoFundMe, sharing:

“You may have heard about the tragic death of my daughter’s best friend, Chloe, on January 3. She was only 16. Chloe’s mum, Donna, has a heart of gold and is a dear friend. We want to give Chloe a princess send-off with a horse and carriage at her funeral.”

Another fundraiser for Adam describes him as “always smiling and full of life” and acknowledges the “huge hole” his loss leaves in everyone’s hearts.

Between the two pages, over £10,000 has been raised to support the grieving families during this heartbreaking time.

Calls for Safer Roads After String of Tragic Accidents

The stretch of Old Ferry Road — a country lane used by locals travelling between Sittingbourne and Medway — has seen several crashes in recent weeks. It follows multiple fatal incidents on the nearby M2, including a woman’s death at Christmas and an 89-year-old man killed last week.

Local councillor Kelvin Rivers-Simpson condemned the dangers of the road. He said:

“This corner is very dangerous. The parish council is looking into improvements, including a possible roundabout, but progress has been slow. We’ll be actively dealing with it soon to prevent further tragedies.”

How You Can Help

Donate to Chloe Naylor’s funeral fund on GoFundMe here.

Support Adam’s family via his fundraiser here.

The community continues to mourn the young lives lost and hopes urgent action will make the roads safer for everyone.