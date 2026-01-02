Heartbreaking Tribute After Gillingham Hit-and-Run Tragedy

The family of an 89-year-old pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run collision in Gillingham have paid a moving tribute.

Shocking Hit-and-Run on A289 Gads Hill

The tragic incident happened just after midday on Monday 29 December 2025. Tom Wallace was struck by a car on the A289 Gads Hill at around 12.10pm.

The vehicle sped off but was later discovered abandoned on Eastcourt Lane. The two occupants had fled on foot.

Mr Wallace was dragged by the vehicle and found lying on the ground at Grange Road. Despite emergency treatment from South East Coast Ambulance Service, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family Pays Touching Tribute

“Tom Wallace. L.D.S, R.C.S. Eng. was a dental surgeon in the Medway Towns all his working life. Married for 63 years, father of three, grandfather of four, and recently a great grandfather. He loved his family dearly and was loved back in return. Tom sailed his boat along the east coast and across the Channel, often single-handed. For years, he rang bells at Gillingham Green church, was a dedicated Samaritan, raised money for the NSPCC, and completed European cycling tours supporting Marie Curie. A respected and beloved community member, he deserved a better end to his life. We thank the residents and postman on Grange Road who showed kindness and compassion in trying to help.”

Man Charged Over Death, Another Over Cover-Up

On 1 January 2026, 28-year-old Albert Matraxhiu from Edgware was charged with death by dangerous driving. Erald Paci, 29, of Chatham, faced charges of perverting the course of justice.

Both Albanian nationals appeared at court on 2 January 2026. They offered no pleas and were remanded in custody. Their next hearing is scheduled for 30 January at Maidstone Crown Court.