TRIBUTES PAID Heartbreaking Tribute from Father of Teen Who Died in Chippenham

  • Updated: 12:05
  • , 3 February 2026

 

The father of 16-year-old Shayne Hambakachere has shared a touching tribute following his son’s tragic death after being found seriously injured in Chippenham on Saturday, January 31.

“He Lived Loud and Proud”

“Shayne will be greatly missed. He had a brilliant sense of humour and a laugh that filled every room,” Emmanuel Hambakachere revealed. “He loved the gym and was a star sprinter, often picked to compete for his school.”

“Shayne was driven and ambitious. At times, he juggled two jobs just to buy what he wanted without asking family. He even ran a side hustle reselling clothes and accessories online. With his earnings, he bought himself a big TV and a Samsung S25 phone — always spending wisely, something we admired.”

A Responsible Teen with Big Dreams

“At home, Shayne never missed a chore and was always punctual, sticking to curfew and keeping us updated when he left or came back. He was helpful, smart, and tidy—never leaving for school without making his bed.

“He never shied away from speaking his mind or standing up for what he believed in. Shayne was brave, bold, and full of life.”

Last Christmas Full of Joy

“We take comfort knowing Shayne had a wonderful Christmas on December 25, 2025. We had a buffet, played games all night, and Shayne won most of them. Those moments were precious, and we’re glad we shared them.”

Gratitude to Hospital Staff

“We want to thank the doctors and staff at Southmead Hospital in Bristol for their incredible care. One doctor even drove from Bristol to Chippenham at 1am so Shayne’s sister could say goodbye. We were deeply touched by such kindness and will be forever grateful.”

How to Pay Tribute

  • Friends and community members wishing to honour Shayne can leave flowers or messages by the front gate of Hardenhuish School in Chippenham, where he attended. These tributes will be placed on a memorial tree inside the school grounds. Please use this spot for tributes, rather than London Road.

