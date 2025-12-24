Heathfield Man Banned from Internet After AI-Generated Child Abuse Image Scandal

Watch Live

Sussex Police Crack Down on AI Child Abuse Material

James Castell, 40, from Heathfield, has become one of Sussex’s first to be sentenced for creating AI-generated child sexual abuse images. The sickening discovery came after a Sussex Police probe into online distribution of illegal content.

Thousands of Disturbing Images Found in Raid

Castell was arrested in October 2024 following an investigation by the Sussex Police Online Child Abuse Team (OCAT). Officers seized multiple digital devices at his High Street home. Forensic checks revealed over 3,800 indecent images of children—640 of the most horrific Category A level, including penetrative acts, bestiality, and sadism.

AI Technology Used to Create and Spread Abusive Images

Police found AI software on Castell’s devices, capable of generating images based on text prompts. Castell had distributed at least one AI-created indecent image online. Further evidence pointed to a sexual interest in children as young as three.

Sentenced to Suspended Jail and Long-Term Monitoring

Castell pleaded guilty to multiple child sex offences at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 8 October. On 19 December at Lewes Crown Court, he was handed an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He must also comply with a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order limiting his internet use and contact with children. Additionally, Castell will remain on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade and complete 240 hours of unpaid community work alongside rehabilitation programmes.

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Kyriakides-Yeldham said, “Every child sex abuse image created or shared fuels this despicable industry, and James Castell has shown absolutely no regard for children’s safety. AI is a new tool for criminals, but make no mistake, using it to create such images is a serious crime. We’re working hard to catch offenders and bring them to justice.”

