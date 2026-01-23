Heathrow passengers can finally ditch the hassle of removing laptops and liquids from hand luggage. The airport has completed a full rollout of cutting-edge CT scanners across all terminals, scrapping rules that have been in place since a 2006 terror plot was foiled.

End of an Era for 100ml Liquid Limits

For almost 20 years, flyers at Heathrow had to keep liquids under 100ml, pack them in clear plastic bags, and take out laptops for separate checks — causing long queues and stress for many. No more.

The new technology offers crystal-clear 3D scans of bags’ contents, letting passengers keep containers up to two litres in their hand luggage. Laptops stay put, too, streamlining security.

Big Win for Passengers and Planet

Thomas Woldbye, Heathrow’s CEO, hailed the airport as the world’s largest with full deployment of the latest security scanners. “Passengers will spend less time prepping for security and more time enjoying their trip,” he said.

The upgrade will also slash the use of roughly 16 million single-use plastic bags each year, giving both the environment and travellers a boost.

Delayed Rollout Finally Complete