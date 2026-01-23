Watch Live

  Updated: 13:05
  23 January 2026
Heathrow Terminal 3 Evacuated Over ‘Suspect Package’ in Half-Term Travel Chao

Heathrow passengers can finally ditch the hassle of removing laptops and liquids from hand luggage. The airport has completed a full rollout of cutting-edge CT scanners across all terminals, scrapping rules that have been in place since a 2006 terror plot was foiled.

End of an Era for 100ml Liquid Limits

For almost 20 years, flyers at Heathrow had to keep liquids under 100ml, pack them in clear plastic bags, and take out laptops for separate checks — causing long queues and stress for many. No more.

The new technology offers crystal-clear 3D scans of bags’ contents, letting passengers keep containers up to two litres in their hand luggage. Laptops stay put, too, streamlining security.

Big Win for Passengers and Planet

Thomas Woldbye, Heathrow’s CEO, hailed the airport as the world’s largest with full deployment of the latest security scanners. “Passengers will spend less time prepping for security and more time enjoying their trip,” he said.

The upgrade will also slash the use of roughly 16 million single-use plastic bags each year, giving both the environment and travellers a boost.

Delayed Rollout Finally Complete

  • Boris Johnson first set a December 2022 deadline for airports’ scanner upgrades back in 2019.
  • COVID-19 disruptions and supply chain problems pushed deadlines back to mid-2024.
  • Other UK airports like Birmingham, Bristol, Gatwick, and Edinburgh have already finished similar upgrades.
  • London City, Luton, and Teesside airports still require passengers to follow the 100ml liquid rule, pending approval for their new scanners.

 

