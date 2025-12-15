Heavy Smoke and Fire Break Out on Lord Street, North Woolwich

A major fire has erupted on Lord Street in North Woolwich, sending thick smoke billowing over the area and near London City Airport. Firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze.

Six Engines and 40 Firefighters Tackling Blaze

The London Fire Brigade has dispatched six fire engines and around 40 firefighters to tackle the fire. Emergency teams continue working hard to control the situation.

Smoke Clouds Visible Near London City Airport

Heavy smoke is visible from the fire, drifting close to London City Airport. The nearby DLR was closed for a short time, and local buses asked to pick up the slack due to the closure.