Help Identify Individuals Involved in Racially Aggravated Incident at Sheffield Town Hall

Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with an incident that occurred at Sheffield Town Hall last month. The incident, which took place during a protest on the evening of Tuesday, October 10, involved two individuals climbing onto the roof of the building and removing the flag that was being flown.

Authorities are treating the incident as a racially aggravated public order offence, as it appears to be a hate crime under the Public Order Act. In the aftermath of the incident, officers have pursued various lines of investigation, but now they are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the two individuals captured in the CCTV images.

The police are urging anyone who recognises the men or has any information related to the incident to come forward. They have provided multiple channels for reporting information, including a new online live chat, an online portal, and the option to call 101. When contacting the police, it is essential to quote incident number 501 of October 10, 2023. The online portal can be accessed through the official police website.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers offers an alternative option. They can be reached through their UK Contact Centre by calling the freephone number 0800 555 111. Additionally, a simple and secure anonymous online form is available for those who wish to provide information discreetly.