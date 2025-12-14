Help is sought to locate a missing woman from Ashford

Catherine Rishworth was last seen at Ashford International train station on the morning of Thursday 11 December 2025.

The 55 year old is described as white and around 5ft 8in tall, with strawberry blond hair. She may be wearing blue jeans and a purple zip-up fleece jacket, with trainers.

Officers are concerned for Catherine’s welfare and are urging anyone who may have seen her to contact them.

If you have critical information regarding her whereabouts, please call 999. If you have any other relevant information to help find her, please contact Kent Police by calling 101 or use the live chat function on the Kent Police website. Please use the reference 13-0790.