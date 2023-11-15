Today: November 15, 2023

Help Solve the University of Chichester Bicycle Theft – Police Requests Public Assistance!

20231115 bike theft 825x1024.jpg

Police are requesting public assistance regarding a bicycle theft that occurred at the University of Chichester on College Lane. This event happened on Monday, November 6, from 9 AM to 7 PM. The stolen bicycle, a Cannondale, is characterized by its dark colour and distinctive yellow and orange stickers.

Anyone with relevant information or who can identify the individual in the provided photograph is urged to contact the police either through their online platform or by dialling 101, citing case number 145 of November 8.

