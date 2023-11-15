Help Solve the University of Chichester Bicycle Theft – Police Requests Public Assistance!

Police are requesting public assistance regarding a bicycle theft that occurred at the University of Chichester on College Lane. This event happened on Monday, November 6, from 9 AM to 7 PM. The stolen bicycle, a Cannondale, is characterized by its dark colour and distinctive yellow and orange stickers.

Anyone with relevant information or who can identify the individual in the provided photograph is urged to contact the police either through their online platform or by dialling 101, citing case number 145 of November 8.