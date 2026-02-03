The Humber Bridge has gone fully automated, but drivers are hitting snags with the new toll system. To ease the pain, a dedicated helpline has been launched for anyone struggling to pay up.

Free-Flow Tolling Kicks Off Amid App Chaos

On Monday, 2 February, the Humber Bridge ditched the manned booths for a free-flow, automated toll system. Sounds simple, but technical glitches forced a delay on the official payment app’s launch.

Many drivers faced headaches trying to use the website, too, sparking frustration across the board.

Bridge Officials Respond: “Working Hard to Fix App Issues”

A Humber Bridge Board spokesperson explained the app delay was caused by problems “beyond control.” They confirmed all app functions—like account setup and toll payment—are currently live on the website.

They stressed they’re “working hard” to get the app fully up and running ASAP.

How to Pay: Phone, PayPoint or Online

Use the Humber Bridge website (all functions now restored).

Pay by phone or pre-pay at local retailers supporting PayPoint.

For help, call 01482 235500 or the helpline 02046 468929.

Bridge officials admit some users had trouble reaching customer service but have added extra phone lines to fix this. They confirmed “teething issues” with the website are now sorted.

“We’re aware of some challenges contacting us and have launched an additional phone number to assist,” the officials said.

Drivers stuck in the new system’s wrinkles can now get help swiftly by calling the numbers above.