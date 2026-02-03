Watch Live

TOLL TROUBLE Humber Bridge Automated Toll Troubles Spark New Helpline

  • Updated: 06:07
  • , 3 February 2026

The Humber Bridge has gone fully automated, but drivers are hitting snags with the new toll system. To ease the pain, a dedicated helpline has been launched for anyone struggling to pay up.

Free-Flow Tolling Kicks Off Amid App Chaos

On Monday, 2 February, the Humber Bridge ditched the manned booths for a free-flow, automated toll system. Sounds simple, but technical glitches forced a delay on the official payment app’s launch.

Many drivers faced headaches trying to use the website, too, sparking frustration across the board.

Bridge Officials Respond: “Working Hard to Fix App Issues”

A Humber Bridge Board spokesperson explained the app delay was caused by problems “beyond control.” They confirmed all app functions—like account setup and toll payment—are currently live on the website.

They stressed they’re “working hard” to get the app fully up and running ASAP.

How to Pay: Phone, PayPoint or Online

  • Use the Humber Bridge website (all functions now restored).
  • Pay by phone or pre-pay at local retailers supporting PayPoint.
  • For help, call 01482 235500 or the helpline 02046 468929.

Bridge officials admit some users had trouble reaching customer service but have added extra phone lines to fix this. They confirmed “teething issues” with the website are now sorted.

“We’re aware of some challenges contacting us and have launched an additional phone number to assist,” the officials said.

Drivers stuck in the new system’s wrinkles can now get help swiftly by calling the numbers above.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 15.45.08
BB GUN Armed Police Descend on Keighley After Boy Points Imitation Gun

BREAKING

webpc-passthru
MURDER PROBE Teenage boy, 16, dies after brutal stabbing in Chippenham
Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 20.14.40
BLAZE PROBE Blaze Rips Through Nursery Roof in Rushey Green
Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 04.49.25
FIND NICOLA Urgent: Missing Woman Last Seen in Chatham

Must READ

DELAYTS DRAG ON Brighton’s £15.5m Hospital Helipad Set for Test Flights After 8-Year Wait
INTO THE FUTURE Barnsley Named UK’s First AI Tech Town
TOLL TROUBLE Humber Bridge Automated Toll Troubles Spark New Helpline
BURNER PHONE Drugs, cash, and burner phone seized during traffic stop
CHILD MURDERED Trial Date Set for Woman Charged with Murder of Toddler Jayla-Jean
HOSPITAL RAMPAGE Assault and Car Damage Shake Conquest Hospital
JAILED Volunteer Treasurer Jailed for Stealing £56,000 from Wharf Theatre
FLAMES FORCE EVACUATIONS Blaze Rips Through Businesses on Milton Road, Reading
Cocaine, Road-Rage, and Insurance Offences: Weekly Round-Up from Bromley Magistrates’ Court
SERIAL ROBBER Masked Burglar Nabbed After 30+ Break-Ins Across England
FIRST PICTURE First Picture Emerges of Teen Stabbed to Death in Chippenham Street

More For You

GRIM END Body Found in Bude Believed to Be Missing Boscastle Man
CENTURY OF CHEERS Farewell to The Standard: Brighton’s Beloved Queen’s Road Pub Shuts Up Shop
Major Crash Brings Emergency Crews Racing to A303 Near Amesbury – UKNIP
POLICE PROBE Major Collision Halts Westbound Traffic Between Canterbury and Harbledown
RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Bald Man Over St Leonards Rape Attack

More From UK News in Pictures

TEEN SEX ATTACK Uber Driver Loses Licence After Teen Sex Attack
SINISTER WARNING Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Pleads to Avoid Deportation
MAJOR DRUGS HAUL Doncaster Drug Dealer Busted with £40k of Drugs
COLD CASE Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright Admits to Murdering 17-Year-Old Victoria Hall
GUN PLOT North East Crime Gang Jailed for Over 70 Years over Massive Drugs and Guns Plot
MURDER CHARGE Man Arrested for Murder of Woman in Willesden Stabbing
Motorists Have Been Reminded Of The Serious Consequences Of Drink Driving After Seven People Were Charged With The Offence In East Kent This Weekend.
BREATH TEST Drink-Driver Busted After Melksham Smash
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas
RAMGATE RAMPAGE Suspect Charged for Smashing Up Local Businesses
RECKLESS ARSONIST Arsonist Locked Up After Torch Attack on Rochester Comic Shop
The most trusted Bitcoin cloud mining platform: start with zero investment and earn up to $9,800 in passive income per day.
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Salisbury Assault
CRITICAL CONDTION Man in 60s Fighting for Life After Shocking Swindon Hit-and-Run
DANGEROUS PURSUIT Man in Custody After High-Speed Chase Injures Teen Girl in Chippenham
Why do new casino bonus rules mean for you?
The Secret Egyptian Air Base Behind Sudan’s Drone War
SECOND FIRE Southampton Hospitals in Crisis: Appointments Cancelled and Evacuations After Fire
FATAL CRASH Man pleads guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after Met investigation

More From UKNIP

FIND HER Urgent: Have You Seen Missing 79-Year-Old Dawn in Retford?
AIRLIFTED Teen Plunges 65ft at Derbyshire Beauty Spot – Airlifted to Hospital
EPSTEIN SCANDAL Ex-UK Ambassador Lord Mandelson Quits Labour Amid Epstein Cash Scandal
TRAGIC END Body Found in Bude After Man Goes Missing in Boscastle