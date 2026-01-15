Herne Bay Man Jailed for Brutal ‘Revenge Porn’ Campaign

A Herne Bay man has been locked up for unleashing a terrifying four-month spree of revenge porn and stalking on his victim.

James Finch’s Sinister Abuse

James Finch, 36, subjected a woman to relentless abuse, sharing her intimate photos online without consent. He even went as far as using one of her images as his social media profile picture, making the humiliation public to all his contacts.

His harassment didn’t stop there. Finch bombarded the victim with hundreds of unwanted calls and messages, repeatedly threatening to kill her and members of her family.

Chilling Threats and Sickening Messages

Investigators uncovered harrowing videos Finch sent, in which he threatened to break the woman’s jaw and burn plastic into her skin. He also sent a voice message wishing death on one of her young relatives in a car crash.

The victim bravely reported the stalking and threats to police. Finch was arrested on 29 October 2025 and later pleaded guilty to stalking, making threats to kill, and sharing intimate images without consent.

Two Years Behind Bars and Long Restraining Order

On 6 January 2026, Canterbury Crown Court sentenced Finch to two years in prison. Upon release, he faces a five-year restraining order to keep him away from the victim.