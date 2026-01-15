Watch Live

SINTER ABUSE Herne Bay Man Jailed for Brutal ‘Revenge Porn’ Campaign

  • Updated: 13:19
  • , 15 January 2026
Herne Bay Man Jailed for Brutal ‘Revenge Porn’ Campaign

A Herne Bay man has been locked up for unleashing a terrifying four-month spree of revenge porn and stalking on his victim.

James Finch’s Sinister Abuse

James Finch, 36, subjected a woman to relentless abuse, sharing her intimate photos online without consent. He even went as far as using one of her images as his social media profile picture, making the humiliation public to all his contacts.

His harassment didn’t stop there. Finch bombarded the victim with hundreds of unwanted calls and messages, repeatedly threatening to kill her and members of her family.

Chilling Threats and Sickening Messages

Investigators uncovered harrowing videos Finch sent, in which he threatened to break the woman’s jaw and burn plastic into her skin. He also sent a voice message wishing death on one of her young relatives in a car crash.

The victim bravely reported the stalking and threats to police. Finch was arrested on 29 October 2025 and later pleaded guilty to stalking, making threats to kill, and sharing intimate images without consent.

Two Years Behind Bars and Long Restraining Order

On 6 January 2026, Canterbury Crown Court sentenced Finch to two years in prison. Upon release, he faces a five-year restraining order to keep him away from the victim.

Detective Constable Connie Baker said: “Finch’s behaviour was cruel, relentless, and designed to instil fear. His actions caused significant distress and humiliation, which no one should have to endure. Tackling this kind of crime remains a top priority for Kent Police.”

“I want to commend the bravery of the victim in reporting this to us. Her continued support with the investigation has helped to ensure that Finch was brought to justice for his vile actions.”

Recommended for you

Man Charged After Brutal Assault on Whitstable Pub Worker
PUB ATTACK Man Charged After Brutal Assault on Whitstable Pub Worker
FACTORY FIRE Huge Factory Blaze Sends Smoke Plumes Over Wolverhampton
Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
FATAL CRASH Deadly Crash Shakes Hamstreet Near Ashford
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
MAJOR FIRE Blazing Inferno Ravages Ashford Home in Early Hours

Must READ

CCTV Footage Released After Brutal Christmas Eve Pub Assault in Sittingbourne
PUB ATTACK CCTV Footage Released After Brutal Christmas Eve Pub Assault in Sittingbourne
UK Entertainment Scene to hit £121bn by 2028
UK Entertainment Scene to hit £121bn by 2028
Canterbury Robbery Shocker: Police Hunt Watch-Thief
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Canterbury Robbery Shocker: Police Hunt Watch-Thief
Police HOld Cells7 1
TRIO NICKED Three Nabbed After High-Speed Swindon Police Chase
Iran Issues Temporary NOTAM Closing Airspace to Most Flights

BREAKING

AIR SPACED CLOSED Iran Issues Temporary NOTAM Closing Airspace to Most Flights
Young Woman Busted for Backing Daesh Online
TERROR ARREST Young Woman Busted for Backing Daesh Online
Best Jackpot Slot Games That Pay Real Cash Today
Best Jackpot Slot Games That Pay Real Cash Today
Victim Named After Fatal Feltham Stabbing
FATAL STABBING FELTHAM Victim Named After Fatal Feltham Stabbing
Progressive Jackpot Slots for Win Big Today
Progressive Jackpot Slots for Win Big Today
Teen Arrested After Shocking Stabbing at Swindon Skatepark
KNIFE ATTACK Teen Arrested After Shocking Stabbing at Swindon Skatepark

More For You

Worker Dies in Tragic Incident at Northamptonshire Steel Plant
HSE INVESIGATION Worker Dies in Tragic Incident at Northamptonshire Steel Plant
Man Slashed in Knife Fight at London Overground Station
KNIFE ATTACK Man Slashed in Knife Fight at London Overground Station
Two Men Jailed for 15 Years Over 83-Year-Old's Fatal Watch Robbery
FAILED ROBBERY Two Men Jailed for 15 Years Over 83-Year-Old’s Fatal Watch Robbery
TRAVEL CHAOS Blaze Breaks Out at Queens Road Peckham Station: Massive Rail Chaos Hits London Overground and Southern Services

More From UK News in Pictures

Bull on the Tracks: Police Forced to Shoot after Wild Ride Near Selby
WILD RIDE Bull on the Tracks: Police Forced to Shoot after Wild Ride Near Selby
Elon Musk sparks outrage with bikini pic of Sir Keir amid AI child abuse image scandal
SCANDAL BLASTED Sir Keir lashes out at Reform UK and Elon Musk over AI scandal
Woman Charged Over Fatal Wembley Shooting of Teen Tyrece Balcha
BLACKHEATH WOMAN CHARGED Woman Charged Over Fatal Wembley Shooting of Teen Tyrece Balcha
Man Arrested Over 2007 Milton Keynes Murder at Heathrow
COLD CASE ARREST Man Arrested Over 2007 Milton Keynes Murder at Heathrow
Bomb Alert in Plymouth: Suspected Ordnance Found at Building Site

BREAKING

HOMES EVACUATED Bomb Alert in Plymouth: Suspected Ordnance Found at Building Site
How Guitar Tuner Collections Support Consistent Sound
How Guitar Tuner Collections Support Consistent Sound
Vehicle Fire Sparks Chaos on M25 Near Godstone
TRAFFIC CARNAGE Vehicle Fire Sparks Chaos on M25 Near Godstone
Massive Factory Blaze Erupts in Wolverhampton
TOXIC SMOKE WARNING Massive Factory Blaze Erupts in Wolverhampton
West Midlands Police Chief Bows Out Over AI Slip-Up in Parliament
AI SLIP UP West Midlands Police Chief Bows Out Over AI Slip-Up in Parliament
Man Arrested After £100,000 in Fake Cash Found in Kidderminster
FAKE CASH Man Arrested After £100,000 in Fake Cash Found in Kidderminster
IOPC Launches Urgent Witness Appeal After Fatal Collision Involving Met Police – UKNIP
RIDER DIED AT THE SCENE Tragic biker death in Catford crash
Horse Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle on Hampshire Road
STRUCK BY A VAN Horse Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle on Hampshire Road
Fatal Collision in Winchester: Police Launch Urgent Witness Appeal
WOMAN BEEN KILLED Fatal Collision in Winchester: Police Launch Urgent Witness Appeal
Woman Dies After Devastating Fire Engulfs West London Sheltered Housing
TRAGIC BLAZE Woman Dies After Devastating Fire Engulfs West London Sheltered Housing
Three Teens Dead in Horror Bolton Crash as Hundreds Attend Funeral
FIRST PICTURES Three Teens Dead in Horror Bolton Crash as Hundreds Attend Funeral
Funeral Director Avoids Jail After Body Burial Scandal
BODY SCANDAL Funeral Director Avoids Jail After Body Burial Scandal

More From UKNIP

Tragic End for Student Turned Away from Lincoln Nightclub – Body Found in Canal
HEART BREAKING END Tragic End for Student Turned Away from Lincoln Nightclub – Body Found in Canal
Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
POLICE PROBE Tragedy on Catford Road: One Dead After Crash
Bulgarian Welfare Fraudster Slapped With Massive Repayment Order
SCAMMER PAYBACK Bulgarian Welfare Fraudster Slapped With Massive Repayment Order
FELTHAM MURDER Three Teens Arrested After 18-Year-Old Stabbed to Death Near Greggs on the High Street
error: Content is protected !!