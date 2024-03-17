A tragic incident unfolded overnight in Herne Hill, as a fire ravaged a flat in a tower block, resulting in the loss of one life. The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

The fire erupted in a second-floor flat of the tower block, Herne Hill House, located on Railton Road. Emergency services were alerted to the scene around 12:15 am on Sunday, March 17, following reports of the blaze.

Upon arrival, firefighters battled the flames while police officers secured the area. Sadly, one individual was discovered deceased inside the flat. The identity of the victim has not yet been disclosed, pending notification of next of kin.

In a statement issued by the Met Police, a spokesperson expressed the sombre nature of the event, stating, “The death is currently being treated as unexpected and is under investigation.”

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, with authorities urging anyone with information to come forward and assist with inquiries. Witnesses or individuals with pertinent details are encouraged to contact the police via 101, quoting reference CAD 203/17Mar.

Forensic teams from the London Fire Brigade, along with officers from the Met Police, have been deployed to the scene to gather evidence and probe the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Labour & Co-op Councillor for Herne Hill & Loughborough Junction, Jim Dickson, extended his condolences to the deceased’s family, expressing his sympathies during this difficult time.

Railton Road, where the tower block is situated, connects the neighbourhoods of Brixton and Herne Hill and lies near Brockwell Park.

As investigations continue, residents and the local community are left reeling from the tragedy, hoping for answers and closure amidst the sorrow.