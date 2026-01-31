Some moments don’t just save lives—they give families time they’d never have had. On Friday, 6 June 2025, off-duty Chief Inspector Michael Parker of Greater Manchester Police spotted a man collapsed on the Salford Crescent train platform. Sensing danger, he didn’t hesitate.

10 Minutes of Solo CPR on Platform

Michael quickly realised the man, 53-year-old Emanuel Michlowicz, wasn’t breathing. Alone, he performed CPR for 10 crucial minutes until paramedics arrived. Then he kept going for another 35 minutes, delivering life-saving chest compressions and support.

Family Gets Precious Goodbye—Thanks to Mike

Emanuel was rushed to the hospital and battled for his life 16 days before sadly passing away. Without Mike’s quick actions, his wife Claudia and daughter Wiktoria wouldn’t have had that chance to say goodbye.

Seven months later, on 29 January 2026, Emanuel’s family finally tracked down Mike at GMP Headquarters for an emotional reunion.

“I can never have enough words to thank him,” said Claudia. “If he wasn’t there, Emanuel would have died on the platform. Thanks to Mike, we had 16 days with him. He’s our hero, our angel.” “Emanuel really tried to come back to us but couldn’t. I know he’s smiling down at us from heaven.”

Teen daughter Wiktoria added, “Losing my dad at 16 was hard, but if I’d heard he died on the platform, it would’ve been ten times worse. Mike gave us time to process and try to save him. His actions restore my faith in humanity.”

Mike: “Not a Hero, Just in the Right Place”

Mike admitted the reunion was emotional. “I was devastated to learn Emanuel had passed. To hear that the family were trying to reach me was humbling. I’m not a hero, just the right person at the right time.”

“Anyone would have done the same. Meeting Claudia and Wiktoria is a career highlight. Knowing I helped their family say goodbye means the world to me.”