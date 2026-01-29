In the dead of night between January 27 and 28, Northamptonshire Police got a call about a high-value cable theft.

By the time officers arrived, the suspects had vanished into the darkness, making a break across rough, open countryside.

Relentless Tracker Tackles Tough Terrain

That’s when PD Pyper was called into action. Undeterred by bushes, brambles, and flooded fields, she tracked the fugitives for over an hour.

Covering around five kilometres of challenging ground that would normally slow down any chase, Pyper stayed on the scent.

Thieves Caught Thanks to Dogged Detective Work

Pyper’s tenacity paid off. She finally found the two suspects – soaked, shattered, and with nowhere left to run.

The pair were arrested and taken into custody, closing the case thanks to the incredible efforts of this four-legged hero.