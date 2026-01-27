Carlos Amaro has been on the frontline with Lisbon Fire Brigade since 2001, rising to the rank of Subchefe Principal. This year, he took charge as the First Intervention Chief at the Special Operations and Training Battalion (BIDF), leading the Rescue Intervention Team (RIT) and backing the USAR Module’s coordination.

From Airport Deployments to Earthquake Rescue Hero

Between 2008 and 2014, Carlos kept the skies safe at Lisbon International Airport. But his most dramatic moment came in 2023, when he joined the Portuguese Joint Operational Force (FOCon) on a mission to earthquake-ravaged Turkey. There, he performed a daring rescue of a 10-year-old boy, Baran, trapped under rubble for six long days.

A Decorated Leader in Rescue and Training

For his bravery, Carlos earned the prestigious Medal of the Order of Merit, presented by Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. Beyond the frontline, he led training efforts at the RSB Lisbon Fire School from 2016 to 2024 and co-founded the Portuguese National Association for Rescue and Extrication (ANSD) in 2012.

World Rescue Organisation Star

Technical and Command Assessor for ANSD since 2013

Assessor for World Rescue Organisation (WRO) since 2015

Judged rescue challenges across Portugal, the UK, Ireland, France, Croatia, Brazil, Romania, South Africa, and Luxembourg

Twice appointed Assessor for World Rescue Challenges in Portugal (2015, 2024)

February 2024: Named Deputy Extrication Lead of the WRO alongside experts from USA, South Africa, Ireland, and the UK

Carlos Amaro’s fearless leadership and expert skills continue to make him a global force in rescue operations and training.