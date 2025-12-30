Hero Mum and Two Children Die in Horrific Boxing Day House Fire

A heroic mum died trying to save her two young children from a blazing fire that tore through their Cotswold stone cottage in Stroud, Gloucestershire, in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Fire Rips Through Family Home

The blaze broke out around 3am on Friday, engulfing the mid-terrace house on Brimscombe Hill. A seven-year-old girl, her four-year-old brother, and their mother, believed to be in her 40s, tragically lost their lives. The father, a serving Gloucestershire police officer, escaped but was rushed to hospital after battling through smoke and flames trying to rescue his family.

Neighbours had to drag the distraught dad away from the inferno as he desperately tried to re-enter the property multiple times. Witnesses report he smashed a bathroom window to escape and later tried to reach the kids’ bedroom and force his way through doors, but the ferocity of the fire stopped him.

Emergency Crews Face Intense Battle

Firefighters arrived to a serious, well-developed blaze. The roof collapsed, and the internal ceilings and stairs gave way, leaving the property too unstable to recover one of the children’s bodies. The mother’s body and one child were retrieved on Sunday with formal identification pending.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Nathaniel Hooton praised the crews for their bravery, saying: “It was extremely challenging. We tried everything to rescue the occupants and continue supporting the tragic recovery effort.”

Community Rallies with £119k Raised to Help Tom

Nearly 5,000 people have donated to a fundraiser for Tom, the surviving dad, helping him face the heartbreaking aftermath. So far, £119,134 has been raised towards the £190,000 target. The top donation came from an anonymous donor who gave £5,000.

The fundraiser aims to provide Tom with emergency accommodation, clothes, essentials, and a fresh start in this devastating time. Campaign organisers Lucy and Victoria Armstrong appeal: “Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference. Sharing this page is just as valuable. Thank you for your kindness at this incredibly difficult time.”

Tributes and Support Pour In

Detective Superintendent Ian Fletcher expressed heartbreak over the tragic incident. “Our hearts and prayers go out to Tom and his colleagues,” he said. “He is distraught after losing his family at what is supposed to be a joyous time.”

Stroud MP Dr Simon Opher called the fire “really shocking at Christmas time” and praised the local community’s spirit in pulling together to support those affected.

The Gloucestershire Police Federation offered condolences to their colleague and assured support for him and his fellow officers during this devastating ordeal.