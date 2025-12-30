Watch Live

Hero Mum and Two Children Die in Horrific Boxing Day House Fire

  • Updated: 05:44
  • , 30 December 2025
Tragic Boxing Day Blaze Kills Mother and Two Children as Police Dad Fights to Save Them

A heroic mum died trying to save her two young children from a blazing fire that tore through their Cotswold stone cottage in Stroud, Gloucestershire, in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Fire Rips Through Family Home

The blaze broke out around 3am on Friday, engulfing the mid-terrace house on Brimscombe Hill. A seven-year-old girl, her four-year-old brother, and their mother, believed to be in her 40s, tragically lost their lives. The father, a serving Gloucestershire police officer, escaped but was rushed to hospital after battling through smoke and flames trying to rescue his family.

 

Neighbours had to drag the distraught dad away from the inferno as he desperately tried to re-enter the property multiple times. Witnesses report he smashed a bathroom window to escape and later tried to reach the kids’ bedroom and force his way through doors, but the ferocity of the fire stopped him.

 

Emergency Crews Face Intense Battle

Firefighters arrived to a serious, well-developed blaze. The roof collapsed, and the internal ceilings and stairs gave way, leaving the property too unstable to recover one of the children’s bodies. The mother’s body and one child were retrieved on Sunday with formal identification pending.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Nathaniel Hooton praised the crews for their bravery, saying: “It was extremely challenging. We tried everything to rescue the occupants and continue supporting the tragic recovery effort.”

Community Rallies with £119k Raised to Help Tom

Nearly 5,000 people have donated to a fundraiser for Tom, the surviving dad, helping him face the heartbreaking aftermath. So far, £119,134 has been raised towards the £190,000 target. The top donation came from an anonymous donor who gave £5,000.

  • Top donation: £5,000 from an anonymous supporter
  • Other donations: Kerry Flynn £10, Mrs K Tiffany £20, and many more

The fundraiser aims to provide Tom with emergency accommodation, clothes, essentials, and a fresh start in this devastating time. Campaign organisers Lucy and Victoria Armstrong appeal: “Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference. Sharing this page is just as valuable. Thank you for your kindness at this incredibly difficult time.”

Donate now or share to support Tom’s fresh start.

Tributes and Support Pour In

Detective Superintendent Ian Fletcher expressed heartbreak over the tragic incident. “Our hearts and prayers go out to Tom and his colleagues,” he said. “He is distraught after losing his family at what is supposed to be a joyous time.”

Stroud MP Dr Simon Opher called the fire “really shocking at Christmas time” and praised the local community’s spirit in pulling together to support those affected.

The Gloucestershire Police Federation offered condolences to their colleague and assured support for him and his fellow officers during this devastating ordeal.

Recommended for you

PEACE PLAN Trump and Zelensky Meet for High-Stakes Peace Talks at Mar-a-Lago
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic House Fire in Hamstreet Claims Child’s Life
FATAL BLAZE CLAIMS TEEN Joint investigation underway following fatal house fire near Ashford
Young Woman Killed as Volkswagen T-Roc Crashes on M2
POLICE CONTINUE TO APPEAL FOR WITNESSES Young Woman Killed as Volkswagen T-Roc Crashes on M2

Must READ

CCTV Released After Deadly Crash in Gillingham

BREAKING

POLICE MANHUNT LAUNCHED CCTV Released After Deadly Crash in Gillingham

BREAKING

CARRIED SOME DISTANCE Fatal Hit and Run Horror in Kent: Man Struck at Speed and Dragged Along Road
Italian Security Operation: Seizure of 8 Million Euros and Arrest of 9 Accused of Supporting Hamas
Italian Security Operation: Seizure of 8 Million Euros and Arrest of 9 Accused of Supporting Hamas
Family Pay Tearful Tribute to Dad Murdered on Christmas Day
FIRST PICTURE Family Pay Tearful Tribute to Dad Murdered on Christmas Day
POLICE PROBE HIT AND RUN Emergency Chaos! Pier Road Shut in Gillingham After Hit and Run Collision
Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Anthony Joshua’s Close Team Members
CLOSED FRIENDS KILLED Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Anthony Joshua’s Close Team Members
New Year’s Eve Is Quickly Approaching And Plans Are In Place To Ensure Londoners Are Kept Safe During The Evening’s Celebrations
PLAN AHEAD Met Gears Up for Massive New Year’s Eve Blitz Across London
Tragic Boxing Day Blaze Kills Mother and Two Children as Police Dad Fights to Save Them
FIRST PICTURES Tragic Boxing Day Blaze Kills Mother and Two Children as Police Dad Fights to Save Them
Third Teen Arrested After Stabbing Chaos at Swindon’s Freshbrook Village Centre
VIOLENT SPREE Third Teen Arrested After Stabbing Chaos at Swindon’s Freshbrook Village Centre
Man Jailed for 12 Years Over Child Rape and Paying for Sex
CHILD RAPIST Man Jailed for 12 Years Over Child Rape and Paying for Sex

More For You

Festive Foolery with Fake Flashers
SILLY GAMES SILLY PRIZES Festive Foolery with Fake Flashers
Blaze Breaks Out in Hamstreet Home – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors
FATAL BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out in Hamstreet Home – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors
Devoted Grandfather, 66, Dies After Brutal Punch Outside Village Pub Days Before Christmas
ONE PUNCH KILL Devoted Grandfather, 66, Dies After Brutal Punch Outside Village Pub Days Before Christmas
Toxic 'Palm Oil' Lump Strikes Kent Beaches – Dog Owners Beware!
DOG OWNER WARNING Toxic ‘Palm Oil’ Lump Strikes Kent Beaches – Dog Owners Beware!

More From UK News in Pictures

Missing 16-Year-Old Amy Last Seen in Redhill
BRING HER HOME Missing 16-Year-Old Amy Last Seen in Redhill
Hanningfield Reservoir: Small Aircraft Crashes Into Water
AIRCRASH INVESIGATION Hanningfield Reservoir: Small Aircraft Crashes Into Water
Three Men Jailed After 1.3 Tonnes of Cannabis Seized in Gravesend
TRIO JAILED Three Men Jailed After 1.3 Tonnes of Cannabis Seized in Gravesend
Schoolgirl, 13, Dies in Ashford House Fire Days After Christmas
FIRST PICTURE Schoolgirl, 13, Dies in Ashford House Fire Days After Christmas
Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
FEARED DEAD Mother and Two Children Die in Boxing Day Blaze as Police Dad Escapes
FIRST PICTURE Hero Neighbours Beaten Back By Flames In Tragic House Fire That Killed Child Named Lily
Man Dies and Five Injured in Horror Three-Car Smash in Hampshire
ONE DEAD,TWO CRITICAL Man Dies and Five Injured in Horror Three-Car Smash in Hampshire
Aer Lingus Plane Surrounded by Fire Engines After Emergency Manchester Landing
EMERGENCY LANDING Aer Lingus Plane Surrounded by Fire Engines After Emergency Manchester Landing
Severe Weather Alert Issued for Snow in England – Expect Delays
SNOW JOKE Snow Warning and Health Alerts Hit UK for New Year’s Eve as Temperatures Plunge to -4C
Palestine Hunger Striker 'Losing Ability to Speak' After 57 Days Without Food
IN A VERY BAD WAY Palestine Hunger Striker ‘Losing Ability to Speak’ After 57 Days Without Food
CONCERNS OVER STRUCTURAL SAFETY OF HAMSTREET PROPERTY
FATAL BLAZE CLAIMS CHILD CONCERNS OVER STRUCTURAL SAFETY OF HAMSTREET PROPERTY
Man Shot Dead by Police After 'Handgun' Crash in Norfolk Market Town
SHOT BY POLICE Man Shot Dead by Police After ‘Handgun’ Crash in Norfolk Market Town
Massive Hunt Launched After 10-Year-Old Vanishes Near London Eye
MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Massive Hunt Launched After 10-Year-Old Vanishes Near London Eye
STATE OF EMERGENCY Flights Grounded and State of Emergency as Massive Snowstorm Smashes New York
One Child Dead, Another Hospitalised Three Firefighters injured
TRAGIC BLAZE UPDATE One Child Dead, Another Hospitalised Three Firefighters injured
Ryanair Flight Forced to Turn Back After Turbulence Horror

BREAKING

PASSENGERS INJURED Ryanair Flight Forced to Turn Back After Turbulence Horror

More From UKNIP

Firefighter and Watch Manager Andy Leyland Dies Over Christmas
TRIBUTES POUR IN Firefighter and Watch Manager Andy Leyland Dies Over Christmas
Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Sexual Assault in Lewes on Christmas Eve
RAPE ATTACK Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Sexual Assault in Lewes on Christmas Eve
Bradford Chaos: BMW Chase Ends in Serious Crash
FAILED TO STOP FOR POLICE Bradford Chaos: BMW Chase Ends in Serious Crash
COMPLEX RECOVERY OPERATION Chaos on the A20: Westbound lane shut after lorry crash snarls traffic between Dover and Capel-le-Ferne