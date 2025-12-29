Watch Live

FIRST PICTURE Hero Neighbours Beaten Back By Flames In Tragic House Fire That Killed Child Named Lily

  Updated: 10:58
  29 December 2025

Neighbours’ Brave But Futile Attempt

Heroic locals tried desperately to tackle a blazing house fire that tragically claimed the life of a child. Flames ripped through a semi-detached home in Hamstreet, near Ashford, Kent, shortly after midday on Sunday.

 

Neighbours rushed towards the inferno to help but were beaten back by intense heat and smoke. One witness said, “It started downstairs and spread really quickly. There was nothing we could do at that point. It was really bad. We were all beaten back.”

Firefighters Battled Intense Blaze — Injuries Reported

Six fire engines and a height appliance raced to the scene. Fire crews worked tirelessly to tame the ferocious flames. Sadly, a 13-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. A second child and an adult were rushed to hospital with their conditions currently unknown.

 

Three firefighters were also injured but have since been treated and released. Kent Fire and Rescue urged locals to keep windows and doors firmly shut during the blaze and advised avoiding the area while emergency services worked.

House Left Devastated, Investigation Underway

Images from the scene show severe damage. Windows were blown out and the frames charred black. A huge hole ripped through the roof left smoke billowing into the street. Christmas decorations lay ruined on the front lawn, underscoring the tragedy.

Kent Fire and Rescue confirmed the intense fire had engulfed the entire home. The cause remains under investigation as crews continue damping down the site.

Community Mourning and Support Available

The child’s passing has left the community heartbroken. Ann Millington, Chief Executive of Kent Fire and Rescue, said: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with everyone affected by this tragic incident, especially the child’s loved ones.”

A welfare hub is set up at Hamstreet Village Hall to support those affected.

Donate to Help: Friends are raising funds to give the little girl, Lily, a dignified send-off. Lily was described as a wonderful, happy, and full-of-life child lost far too soon. Please donate what you can to support the grieving family.

