Watch Live

CRIME BUSTING STAR Hero Police Dog Luna Retires After Seven Years of Service

  • Updated: 02:19
  • , 27 January 2026

Cambridgeshire’s top canine crime fighter, PD Luna, is hanging up her lead after more than seven years on the front line. From a rescue pup to a vital member of the force, Luna has helped keep the public safe across the region.

From Rescue Dog to Crime-Busting Star

Luna joined Cambridgeshire Constabulary at just 14 months old, after being saved by Dogs Trust. Her sniffer skills quickly saw her excel as part of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Dog Unit. Specialising in tracking down drugs, cash, and firearms, Luna was a true crime-busting legend.

Big Jobs, Big Impact

  • Deployed at major events and sensitive locations, including beaches and conference centres
  • Played a key role in high-profile security operations, like the G7 summit in 2021
  • Hunted illegal firearms near the Ukraine-Slovakia border
  • Assisted in searches around St Paul’s Cathedral on the 7/7 bombing anniversary

Her handler, PC Paul Huggett, said: “Luna has been a huge source of pride. The scale of operations we’ve worked on together is incredible. Now she’s enjoying retirement with my family, and she’s settled in perfectly.”

Well-Deserved Retirement and Continued Care

Luna’s retirement marks the end of a brilliant career. She will continue to receive support from the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals, ensuring her health and well-being are looked after post-service.

From abandoned rescue to trusted partner, Luna’s story highlights the dedication and quiet heroism of police dogs. Here’s wishing her a long, happy retirement after years of tireless service.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 10.23.15
DRUGS HAUL FOUND Audi Driver Tries to Ram Way Out of M6 Police Stop
Man Charged With Six Counts Of Terrorism Due At Westminster Court
RALLY PROTEST LEADS TO CHARGES Three Charged Over Shocking ‘Intifada’ Chants at London Protest
Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 13.16.17
GARAGE BRAWL 17 Armed Thugs Attack Three Men in Bradford Garage Brawl
Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 09.58.42
Rapist Jailed for 16 Years After Attacking Sleeping Woman

Must READ

CONVICTED ROBBER Manhunt Underway for Convicted Robber David Sadiku
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Urgent Appeal After Sexual Assault in Launceston
MAJOR FLOODING South West Flood Chaos: Major Road Closures Hit Devon, Somerset & Dorset County Devon Effect Expect Delays
When holding crypto became a form of participation
The hidden logic behind predicting outcomes
SERIAL LIFTER Water Filter Thief Busted After Hauling in Nearly 200 Stolen Items
BRING HIM HOME Police Launch Search for Missing Torquay Man
MOVING UP Hero Firefighter Carlos Amaro’s Daring Rescue and Stellar Career
HIJACKED Government Anti-Extremism Cartoon Hijacked by Far-Right for Racist Propaganda
CHILLING MURDER Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Bright Young Star in Nottingham

More For You

Man Charged After Air Weapon Fired at Police Car in Maidstone
ARMED SHAKEDOWN Teen Duo Nabbed Over Toy Gun Scare in Romford
DEVLOPING STORY Body of 64-Year-Old Man Found on Exmouth Beach
SHOCK SURVEY Shock Survey: Over One in Four Kids Not Toilet Trained Starting School
FEELING AT HOME Ex-Home Secretary Drops Tory Colours

More From UK News in Pictures

POLICE STAND OFF Dangerous Offender Jailed After Threatening to Blow Up Bognor Property
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Manhunt for Harassment Suspect in Staffordshire
HORROR CRASH 10-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured in Stanmore Road Horror
BRING HER HOME Urgent Appeal: Missing Northampton Teen Lucie-May
BRUTAL MURDER Man Guilty of Murdering Dewsbury Woman Courtney Angus
ROOF TOP BLAZE Massive Fire Erupts on Kensington High Street Rooftop
MADNESS Kanye West Apologises for Nazi Drama, Blames Brain Injury and Bipolar Disorder
Nick Adderley Faces Questions Over His Time As A Senior Officer In Staffordshire
SWEEP STAKE Ministers to Grab Power to Sack Failing Chief Constables in Sweeping Police Shake-Up
SPILT MILK Fraudster jailed for bogus café milkshake injury claim
SMUGGLING RACKET Ex-prison officer and inmate jailed for smuggling scandal
FATAL ATTACK Bright Young Star Steph Irons Murdered by Former Colleague
CACHE OF IMAGES Criminal Defence Solicitor Guiseppe Bottone Busted in Online Child Abuse Sting
DISTURBING CRUELTY Campaigners warn of ‘disturbing surge’ in catapult attacks on wildlife as police urge public to report offences
HORROR SMASH Man Dies in Horror A650 Crash – Arrests Made
BIG CHRIS Tragic Crash Claims Two Lives in Essex
Several Migrants Die While Attempting to Cross English Channel
TROUBLE MAKERS BANNED Two Brits Nabbed in France Over Migrant Rally Attempt

More From UKNIP

FATAL CRASH Man Dies After High-Speed Porsche Crash on M6 Near Great Barr
STREET BRAWL Pub Night Assault Sparks Police Appeal in Street
Dartford Crossing to Undergo Series of Closures for Maintenance This Weekend
HGV FLEES THE SCENE Lorry Driver Flees Scene After Causing Havoc in Dartford Tunnel
TUNNEL CHAOS Weekend Tunnel Blaze Sparks Major Rail Chaos
error: Content is protected !!