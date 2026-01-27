Cambridgeshire’s top canine crime fighter, PD Luna, is hanging up her lead after more than seven years on the front line. From a rescue pup to a vital member of the force, Luna has helped keep the public safe across the region.

From Rescue Dog to Crime-Busting Star

Luna joined Cambridgeshire Constabulary at just 14 months old, after being saved by Dogs Trust. Her sniffer skills quickly saw her excel as part of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Dog Unit. Specialising in tracking down drugs, cash, and firearms, Luna was a true crime-busting legend.

Big Jobs, Big Impact

Deployed at major events and sensitive locations, including beaches and conference centres

Played a key role in high-profile security operations, like the G7 summit in 2021

Hunted illegal firearms near the Ukraine-Slovakia border

Assisted in searches around St Paul’s Cathedral on the 7/7 bombing anniversary

Her handler, PC Paul Huggett, said: “Luna has been a huge source of pride. The scale of operations we’ve worked on together is incredible. Now she’s enjoying retirement with my family, and she’s settled in perfectly.”

Well-Deserved Retirement and Continued Care

Luna’s retirement marks the end of a brilliant career. She will continue to receive support from the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals, ensuring her health and well-being are looked after post-service.

From abandoned rescue to trusted partner, Luna’s story highlights the dedication and quiet heroism of police dogs. Here’s wishing her a long, happy retirement after years of tireless service.