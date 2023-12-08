Heroic Acts Recognised at Kent Fire and Rescue Service’s Annual Awards

The Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) celebrated acts of bravery and dedication at their annual awards ceremony held in Chatham on the evening of December 7th. Among the honorees was an army veteran, John Pratt, whose courageous actions in a life-threatening situation were a highlight of the night.

John Pratt, in his 80s, was awarded the Act of Bravery Award for his heroic deed in Sandgate, Folkestone. Displaying exceptional valour, Pratt rescued his disabled neighbour from a fierce fire at their home. KFRS Chief Executive Ann Millington acknowledged his bravery, noting, “While we always encourage leaving rescues to professionals, John’s quick and selfless actions undoubtedly saved a life.

In another inspiring story, 15-year-old Nick Bradfield was recognized for his prompt response to a fire that broke out in his bedroom in Ramsgate. Demonstrating the remarkable presence of mind, Nick managed to turn off the plug, evacuate his sister Megan, 14, and the family dog, and contained the fire by closing his bedroom door, preventing further damage to their home.

The ceremony also honoured KFRS colleagues for their unwavering commitment and hard work. Jason Hills, the station leader at Dartford Fire Station, received the Collaboration Award for his proactive efforts in partnering with agencies to prevent grass fires at Dartford Heath.

Additionally, Technical Rescue Firefighters Brad Rebbeck, Jim Chaston, and Martin Stanley were commended for their role in the UK International Search and Rescue (UKISAR) team deployed to Turkey following a devastating earthquake. Giles Parker received a similar commendation for his efforts in Malawi after Cyclone Freddy.

Chief Executive Millington added, “Congratulations to all our deserving winners and nominees. We’re fortunate to have so many selfless people across Kent and Medway, and within KFRS, who go above and beyond to help others. We are one team, and together, we help people stay safe.”

The KFRS annual awards ceremony not only recognizes individual acts of bravery but also celebrates the spirit of teamwork and community service. It highlights the importance of selflessness and the impact one can make in emergencies, affirming the vital role of fire and rescue services in public safety.